IPL Live Score, RCB vs CSK Match in Bangalore: CSK Restrict RCB to 161/7

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 21, 2019, 9:51 PM IST

Match 39, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 21 April, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Chennai Super Kings (decided to bowl)

Highlights

21:51(IST)

161 doesn't look like a par score on this pitch and with dew coming into play it will be difficult for RCB bowlers to grip the ball. For Chennai, they have all the firepower in their batting to chase this target easily. 

21:47(IST)
21:41(IST)

Onto the final over of the innings. Moeen has played a little gem of an innings now. After coming late on to the crease he has shown his worth in the final few deliveries. He just guides one past third man for a four.  In fact make it two for the over before he falls to Bravo. A nice little cameo by Ali comes to an end. RCB end on 161/7 after 20 overs.

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 21:34(IST)

It just baffles me sometimes what are teams thinking through the through the IPL. Andre Russell was kept back by KKR. And similar with RCB and Moeen Ali right now. He's been striking the ball really well with left arm spinner and Imran Tahir bowling and still no Ali. 

21:30(IST)

Shardul Thakur comes on and despite getting tonked by Moeen Ali for a boundary early on, bowls a pretty good over that goes for only 8. CSK need more of this whereas RCB are gonna come out all guns blazing now. They are 141-5 with 2 overs to go. 

21:25(IST)

OUT! What a catch that was. Stoinis goes for a big shot off Tahir but is caught by Du Plessis, who falls over the boundary line but throws the ball back for the substitute fielder Shorey. What a dismissal. RCB are 126/5. 

21:18(IST)

Four and gone! Parthiv slams a boundary off Bravo to bring up his half-century but off the very next ball he's out, giving a simple catch to Shane Watson at cover. RCB are 124/4. 

21:10(IST)

SIX! Again a perfectly good over is ruined by a loose final ball. Tahir had ramped the pressure up on RCB and had only given away 4 runs off the first 5 balls but a half-tracker to end the over is dispatched for a six by Stoinis. RCB are 118/3 in 15 overs and it's timeout time! 

21:07(IST)

FOUR! Parthiv ends the over with a boundary and ruins what was quite the over from Bravo. RCB need much more of this and will back themselves to get them in the upcoming overs. They are 108/3 in 14 overs. 

20:59(IST)

OUT: Here is another wicket for Jadeja as he removes Akshdeep Nath. The pressure was building on the youngster and couldn't keep a shot down. He goes for 24 off 20 as RCB are now 99/3 after 12.4 overs. 

20:54(IST)

Tahir continues for another over and boundaries have dried up. But out of nowhere, Parthiv slog sweeps the bowler for a big six. Parthiv needs to stay till the end if RCB need to reach 180. Ater 12 overs it's 95/2. 

20:50(IST)
20:47(IST)

Another change in the bowling as Imran Tahir comes into the attack. And he starts well as Akshdeep Nath doesn't manage to play a convincing shot against him. After 10 overs it's 74/2. 

20:41(IST)

Despite losing two improtant wickets one would feel that RCB still have their noses ahead on a great batting pitch. The key here for RCB will be not to lose wickets now. After 9 overs RCB have reached 70/2. 

20:38(IST)
20:33(IST)

OUT: A change in bowling sees Ravindra Jadeja come into the attack. And Parthiv greets him with a humoungous six. But de Villiers departs in the same over in an attempt to get a six. du Plessis takes a stunning catch on boundary as ABD departs for 25. RCB are 58/2. 

20:29(IST)

SIX: RCB are dealing in sixes at the moment. This time it's the turn of Parthiv to get a six as he flicks one into the stands. And the carnage doesn't stop there as ABD then flicks one for a four. In fact make that another one as he hits down the ground for a four. It's 49/1 after 6 overs. 

20:25(IST)

SIX: Another six for ABD as he looks in unrelenting mood at the moment. Chahar bowls into his body and he just pulls him into the crowd. This is exceptional batting after a slow start by RCB. It's 33/1 after 5 overs. 

20:19(IST)

14 RUNS: After a slowish start AB de Villiers is looking to take the attack to Thakur. In this bid he slams one towards the long on boundary for a four. He can really turn on the heat. Meanwhile Parthiv Patelpulls one into the crowd for a six. RCB are 25/1 after 4 overs. 

20:12(IST)

OUT: Virat Kohli is trying to break the shackles and in that bid he dances down the track to Chahar. The ball moves away to him and Kohli gets an edge for four. But in the same over he edges one to keeper MS Dhoni. This is great bowling by Chahar as he removes Kohli for 9. RCB are 11/1. 

20:09(IST)

Shardul Thakur comes on to bowl the second over of the innings. It's a good start by the Chennai bowlers as they are not giving away anything to RCB batsmen. The result of which is Bangalore only get two runs from the second over. It's 7/0 after 2 overs. 

20:04(IST)

Deepak Chahar starts the proceedings for Chennai Super Kings while Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel open the batting. It's a good start as he gets the ball to move away. That means he doesn't give any room to the batsmen. On the last ball though Kohli gets a four. It's 5/0 after 1 over.

19:56(IST)

MS DHONI: We will bowl first. Difficult wicket to defend and also the dew factor. It is already a bit wet. The dew will intensify as the game progresses. They are quite a few areas as I have said in the past. The last game was not up to the mark. In the league phase you can have games like that. The important thing is to see the mistakes, the batting department can do slightly better and put more runs on the board. Bravo comes in, so Sam and Karn miss this game.

19:46(IST)

VIRAT KOHLI: It is not a bad thing (losing toss). We have won the last game convincingly. Lost the toss there as well. We would have loved to bowl as well. Dew is going to be a factor. The team that plays good cricket will win the game. That is exactly what we did in the last game. It is good that we had just a day's gap. You can talk as much as you like but the individual need to correct themselves. IPL is a level below international cricket. The people need to know what went wrong. The responsibilities have been given and it is how they respond. The key moment was when we crossed the line and got the two points and that is something we have to focus on. AB is back and fit, Umesh Yadav replaces Siraj.

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 19:40(IST)

I'd like to see RCB put on about 180-200 on the board and challenge the CSK batting. They haven't had a chance to chase a score like that. If RCB does that, they might just put CSK under pressure. 

19:36(IST)

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir


Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Akshdeep Nath, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav

19:31(IST)

TOSS: CSK win the toss and elect to bowl first. No suprises there keeping dew in mind. 

19:29(IST)

Fleming said Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo will be assessed if they are match fit at the end of the training.  On CSK having a core group of players and support staff, Fleming said the team likes to give players an extended run because their form was measured differently in T20.  "We tend to look at short form quite separately. We tend to give guys more chances, because we are asking them to play a high-risk game. So it is unfair to look at form after two or three innings, both batting and bowling wise," he said.

19:23(IST)

Chennai Super Kings’ head coach Stephen Fleming on Saturday said Mahendra Singh Dhoni's absence had an impact on the team and captaincy, but his side did well in their last match. "Whenever a great player who is in great form is not in your side, it does have an impact on your team as well as captaincy. You have to make adjustments. But it does not mean that we are not competitive. We still turned out a very good side in the last game and still got well beaten," Fleming told reporters on the eve of their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.

19:17(IST)

Nevertheless, their struggles lead to some pretty hilarious moments with Ambati Rayudu’s inability to swing the stick a particular highlight. Defending champions CSK have only lost two games so far this season and are in a good position to seal their spot in the playoffs with a win over RCB on Sunday (April 21).

161 doesn't look like a par score on this pitch and with dew coming into play it will be difficult for RCB bowlers to grip the ball. For Chennai, they have all the firepower in their batting to chase this target easily.

Preview: Chennai Super Kings will look to bounce back from their loss to the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous game and all but seal a play-off spot when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League game at Bengaluru on Sunday (April 21).

Defending champions CSK will reach 16 points with a win at the M Chinnaswamy, a total that will likely guarantee them a place in the top 4.

MS Dhoni missed their previous game with a stiff back but will likely be fit before the next game.

These two teams played the tournament opener in Chennai and have had contrasting campaigns since. CSK are currently atop the points table whereas RCBâ€™s play-off hopes are hanging by a thread.

RCB did beat KKR at Kolkata on Friday night when they defended 213 despite Andre Russell and Nitish Rana taking the game to the final over.

It was only their second win in nine games so far but it kept their play-off chances alive.

With AB de Villiers not playing on Friday, skipper Virat Kohli did the bulk of the heavy lifting and even scored his first century of the season.

With AB expected to be back for the next game, RCB will look to notch up their first home win of the season.

The bowling remains a concern for RCB as was evident at the Eden Gardens where Russell and Rana almost pulled off the impossible after KKR needed 113 off the last six overs.

The hosts just fell short by 10 runs as Moeen Ali saved the day for RCB with both bat and ball, having defended 24 in the final over.

On the other hand, CSK will fancy their chances of beating RCB again. Their team continues to operate well and they will start the game as favourites.

PREVIOUS MEETING

The last game was one to forget for RCB fans. RCB were bundled out for 70 on a slow, turning Chepauk wicket and CSK chased down the total with 2.2 overs to spare and 7 wickets in hand.

WATCH OUT FOR

Virat Kohli: The RCB skipper was at his fiery best both with bat and on the field during the previous game. RCBâ€™s fortunes depend heavily on Kohli so another good display from him could see them pick up 2 wins on the trot.

Imran Tahir: The leg-spinner has been in fine form this season and has formed quite an understanding with Dhoni. He excelled in batter-friendly conditions at the Eden Gardens and could easily do the same at the Chinnaswamy.

TEAM NEWS

CSK: Dwayne Bravo was ruled out with a grade one hamstring tear for two weeks but is likely to have recovered by now, something that will help the side in both the batting and bowling department although it remains to be seen if he plays. Dhoni also missed the last game but will most likely feature in the XI again.

RCB: De Villiers sat out the game against KKR but is likely to be fit for this match, meaning Heinrich Klaasen could drop out to accommodate his compatriot in the playing XI.

PROBABLE XI

CSK: MS Dhoni (C & WK), Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedhar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur.

RCB: Virat Kohli (C), Parthiv Patel (WK), AB De Villiers, Akshdeep Nath, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinus, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini.

Squads

RCB: Virat Kohli (C), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.

CSK: MS Dhoni (C & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn.
