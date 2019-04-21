IPL Live Score, RCB vs CSK Match in Bangalore: CSK Restrict RCB to 161/7

19:46(IST)

VIRAT KOHLI: It is not a bad thing (losing toss). We have won the last game convincingly. Lost the toss there as well. We would have loved to bowl as well. Dew is going to be a factor. The team that plays good cricket will win the game. That is exactly what we did in the last game. It is good that we had just a day's gap. You can talk as much as you like but the individual need to correct themselves. IPL is a level below international cricket. The people need to know what went wrong. The responsibilities have been given and it is how they respond. The key moment was when we crossed the line and got the two points and that is something we have to focus on. AB is back and fit, Umesh Yadav replaces Siraj.