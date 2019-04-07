Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL, RCB vs DC Match in Bengaluru: Iyer Stars as Capitals Register Victory

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 7, 2019, 7:32 PM IST

Match 20, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 07 April, 2019

Toss won by Delhi Capitals (decided to bowl)

Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets

Man of the Match: Kagiso Rabada

Highlights

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 19:25(IST)

A win is a win and Delhi will take this, but still a lot of learning for the team. Did Iyer need to play that shot or Rishabh need to play that shot? They need to go back and understand that they won't get away with other good teams

19:21(IST)

It's all over here! Axar Patel gets the winning runs, Delhi do make a hash of it but then manage to get the job done in the end as Axar hits one over the inner field to get a boundary. Capitals win this one by 4 wickets! Sixth straight defeat this for RCB

19:17(IST)

WICKET! Rishabh Pant departs now, surely not Delhi, surely not again! Pant again looks to go for the boundary but hits it straight to Southee who takes a good catch. Pant departs for 18 and Delhi are 147/6

19:15(IST)

WICKET! Delhi surely cant be doing it again here, another stupid shot from Morris as he looks to hit one over mid-off but extra pace means he hits it straight to Ab de Villiers there. Morris departs for 0 and DC are 145/5 here

19:12(IST)

WICKET! Extra pace does the trick for RCB as they finally get a wicket here, Saini with some vicious bounce and Iyer looks to go for the pull but gets a top edge and its an easy catch for Chahal. Iyer departs for 67 and Capitals are 145/4

19:07(IST)

FOUR! Pant makes full use of the room provided by Chahal as he square cuts one for a boundary. Capitals now need just 13 runs here, surely they have this one in the bag here?

19:03(IST)
19:01(IST)

Siraj's ordinary fielding continues to let his team down here, at third man he thinks the ball is under control but skids off the practice pitches and goes for a boundary. Kohli cannot believe that

18:54(IST)

50! Been a superb innings this from Shreyas Iyer, he has held the innings together and tackled the threat of spin excellently here. Can he now guide his team to victory here?

18:51(IST)

WICKET! Moeen Ali gets the much-needed breakthrough here, Ingram was really struggling against him. Wasn't able to get the singles and looks to go for the ramp but misses the ball. Departs for 22 off 21 balls and Delhi Capitals are 108/3 here

18:50(IST)

Chahal continues to leak runs here, Shreyas Iyer with another super square cut off the backfoot and it goes for a boundary. Yet again two boundaries from the over and DC now needed run a ball 42 here. RCB really praying for a miracle

18:46(IST)

A quiet over there from Moeen Ali, he concedes just 2 runs in that over. Quiet overs though wont matter for RCB, what they urgently need is wickets and especially that of Iyer

18:44(IST)
18:42(IST)

SIX! This time Ingram hits it over extra-cover for a maximum, a bit wide from Negi and the left-hander makes full use of it. RCB need wickets here and such poor bowling will not help

18:39(IST)

Colin Ingram is the new man in for Delhi Capitals here, good to see Kohli straight away for opt for off-spin of Moeen Ali. He gets in a couple of dot balls there but then Iyer brings out the ramp shot to hit one towards fine leg for a boundary! DC are 80/2 after 10 overs here

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 18:36(IST)

There is no dearth of talent in this Delhi side but what's needed is for these young guys like Shaw and Pant to finish games. Its not right to give your wicket away by playing unnecessary big shots

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 18:33(IST)

WICKET! Prithvi Shaw departs here and delight for Kohli, Shaw was batting well and that looked a rather unneccesary shot as he looked to force the matters there. Hits it in the air and Akshdeep Nath takes a simple catch in the deep. Delhi are 69/2

18:28(IST)

Delhi are way ahead at this stage!

18:27(IST)

Pawan Negi comes into the attack here and he starts by conceding 8 runs from his first over, Delhi Capitals seem to be in complete control at the moment with 89 runs required from 78 deliveries! DC are now 61/1

18:21(IST)

SIX and that brings up the 50 partnership between Iyer and Shaw! Iyer comes down the track to the flighted delivery and deposits it over the bowlers head and into the sightscreen, the two Mumbai guys are doing it for Delhi at the moment. DC are 53/1 after 6 overs

18:19(IST)

This is a great partnership for Delhi Capitals, these two have already put on 46 runs from just 30 deliveries. Key for the visitors here is to play smart cricket and not panic. The chase seems pretty much under control at the moment with the required rate below 7

18:16(IST)

Saini bowls a no ball there and Shaw makes full use of the free hit as he hits one straight over the bowlers head for four. Virat Kohli will certainly not be pleased with the amount of extras his team is giving away in this small chase!

18:13(IST)

What that over has done is its forced Kohli to bring Chahal straight away into the attack, Delhi more than happy to play him safely as they pick 5 runs from that over. After 4 overs, Capitals are now 35/1

18:09(IST)

What an over that for Delhi Capitals, this gets the chase under control as little Shaw picks five boundaries from Southee's over! 20 runs from that over and Delhi Capitals move to 30/1 after 3 overs

18:00(IST)

DROPPED! Surely RCB can't afford to do that, that was yet another sitter and Delhi could have lost two wickets in the first over here. Shreyas Iyer gets an outside edge but Patel drops an absolute sitter behind the stumps. DC are 8/1 after 1 over

17:56(IST)

WICKET! This is the perfect start for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Shikhar Dhawan departs for a first ball duck. Looks to go for the cover drive but its the cross seam delivery from Southee. Dhawan gets an outside edge and a good tumbling catch from Saini at short third man! Delhi are 1/1

17:54(IST)

So, then the openers are out for the Delhi Capitals. Can they get off to a solid start? The total isn't big but the way RCB played, it looked a bit sluggish! But then as they say, don't judge a pitch unless both teams have played on it!

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 17:42(IST)

Delhi Capitals will be very happy with the proceedings so far with just 150 to get. Rabada again the star performer for the team. What a player he has been for the team this season!

17:41(IST)
17:39(IST)

Just seven runs from the final over and that's the end of the innings for RCB. They have struggled their way to 149/7 after the end of 20 overs. Looks like a below par total on this pitch, but then Delhi haven't been the best of chasers. Bangalore end at 149/8

Shreyas Iyer raises his bat after completing half-century (Image: IPL)

RCB vs DC in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Sunday (April 7) from 04:00 PM onwards. RCB vs DC live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW: For 37-odd overs in the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore would have firmly harboured hopes of securing their first points at the IPL 2019 and get their campaign finally kick-started. Andre Russell though had other ideas. In a whirlwind knock, the Jamaican plundered 48* in a mere 13 balls to dent Bangalore's hopes and consign them to a fifth straight defeat.

How Bangalore come back for such an onslaught will in a lot of ways define their character. They have a turnaround time of just a day to gather their thoughts as they get ready to host Delhi Capitals on Sunday (April 7). Delhi, themselves are coming off two successive losses so both teams are in need of momentum and will certainly fancy their chances on a batting beauty that is M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

If history is anything to go by Bangalore will not find a better opposition than Delhi to help them get out of this rut. The two teams have met 21 times at the IPL and Bangalore have won 13 of those encounters. Delhi have taken home 7 while one game was washed out. Bangalore have won five out of their last five encounters against Delhi and considering their current situation, there's nothing more they will wish than for this trend to continue.

It's not going to be easy though. Delhi are a stronger, better unit this time around packed with abundance of talent who will be itching to stage a comeback after two crushing losses. Against Kings XI Punjab they lost seven wickets for eight runs to lose by 14 runs after seemingly cruising in the chase. In the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Delhi batsmen suffered on a sluggish Kotla pitch which was described as the "by far the worst this season" by Ricky Ponting, the head coach.

In some ways, the Delhi batsmen will be glad to play on a surface that has true bounce and carry. M Chinnaswamy Stadium is considered to have the best batting surface in the country and the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant will want to cash in the opportunity against a Bangalore attack which, to put it mildly, has looked timid. The last time Pant played on this surface in an IPL game he smashed 85 in 48 balls. Delhi will certainly wish for Pant to come out with the same belligerent approach.

As far as Bangalore are considered, they have looked out of ideas. Kohli and AB de Villiers entertained the home crowd in a 108-run stand against Kolkata as the hosts amassed 205/3. The total looked safe till about the 17th over of the defence before Andre 'the giant' took centre stage and in nine scoring shots, stunned the home crowd into silence and took his side home.

Kohli came down hard upon his bowlers post the match saying, "the last 4 four overs that we bowled was just unacceptable." His anger is justified. Despite the spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal and Pawan Negi pulling things back, the pacers just couldn't hit a right length. Factor this - Chahal and Negi together bowled 7.1 overs and returned combined figures of 3/45. The pacers - Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Marcus Stoinis and Mohammed Siraj - bowled 12 overs and gave away and whopping 159 runs for two wickets.

With such a quick turnaround, the surface is unlikely to change much and is rather expected to deteriorate further. Will Kohli opt for Washington Sundar or Prayas Ray Barman and play three spinners for a pacer? Or will Kohli add more batting depth? There are a lot of questions and not a lot of time for the team management to answer. But, one thing is for certain this game against Delhi is absolutely vital for Bangalore because if they lose this one too, it will be a really hard climb thereon.

Players to watch out for

Rishabh Pant: The left-hander has an excellent record at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The true bounce and lack of seam movement make the surface ideal for his kind of shot-making. Add to that the confidence of Bangalore bowlers which has nose-dived rather alarmingly, Pant will definitely want to make merry come Sunday.

Virat Kohli: The captain is angry, there's no doubt in that. He has not minced words at post-match press conferences be it for his bowlers or the umpires. If there is one player that takes his game a notch higher when annoyed, it is Kohli. He compiled a blistering 84 in the last game against KKR but still admitted his dismissal came at a wrong time for the side. He is hurt and hungry for runs- that is a dangerous combination as far as Kohli is concerned, so watch out Delhi!

Team News/Availability

Royal Challengers Bangalore: While the batting has largely delivered so far, the same cannot be said about the bowlers. Barring Negi in the last game and Chahal, the rest of the bowling has been insipid. Mohammed Siraj has looked way out of sorts and Kohli might bring in Kulwant Khejroliya in his place. Tim Southee could also make way for Nathan Coulter-Nile, who has been in good form of late.

Delhi Capitals: Despite the loss, Delhi gave a good account of themselves against Hyderabad and might not want to tinker with the combination just yet.

Probable XI

RCB: Virat Kohli(c), Parthiv Patel(w), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee/Nathan Coulter-Nile, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj/Kulwant Khejroliya

Delhi: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma

Full Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Moeen Ali, Colin de Grandhomme, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Akshdeep Nath, Milind Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Navdeep Saini, Himmat Singh.

Delhi Capitals: Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Ingram, Trent Boult, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer (c), Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Tewatia, Rishabh Pant (wk), Keemo Paul, Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Colin Munro, Jalaj Saxena, Harshal Patel, Hanuma Vihari, Bandaru Ayyappa, Ankush Bains, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Manjot Kalra, Sherfane Rutherford
