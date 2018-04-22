IPL Live Score, RCB vs DD Highlights: De Villiers Takes Bangalore to a Comfortable Win

That's it! It's all done at the Chinnaswamy stadium. Ab de Villiers (90*) along with Mandeep Singh (17*) take Royal Challengers Bangalore to a comfortable 6 wicket win. It has been an absolute masterclass from the South African who faced only 5 dot balls and hit quite a few out of the park.
23:27(IST)
FOUR: AB de Villiers (90*) caresses it away through the covers to finish the match in style with more than 10 balls to spare. Fantastic knock by the South African to set things right for the RCB.
23:26(IST)
FOUR: AB de Villiers has just lofted it over the short third man to take a boundary of Boult's bowling. RCB need three runs more to finish this.
23:25(IST)
RCB need another 9 runs after Mandeep takes three of the first two balls of Boult's over. Is there an AB flourish coming up to finish the game?
23:23(IST)
RCB are 163/4 after the 17th over. They need another 12 runs and Delhi look deflated after the hammering they have taken from Ab de Villiers. Very few teams, if any, would survive that onslaught.
23:21(IST)
FOUR: New man Mandeep seems intent on taking some of the work load in the final stages of AB de Villiers. After that streaky six right at the start of the over he has hit back over the bowlers head to add four to the total. RCB need another 13 runs to put the seal on the win.
23:15(IST)
SIX: New man Mandeep Singh gets very lucky as his shot of Morris has gone straight back over the keepers head for a maximum. Not Delhi's night in Bangalore.
23:15(IST)
There are four overs left in the game and the Royal Challengers Bangalore need another 26 runs to win this match. Ab de Villiers who is batting on 80 with Mandeep Singh will hope to see this out without too much trouble.
23:12(IST)
STAT ATTACK: AB de Villiers has scored three half centuries against Delhi Daredevils so far, and all three have come in Bangalore.
23:11(IST)
WICKET: Trent Boult silences the Bangalore crowd for the second time in the evening as a perfect yorker has castled Corey Andersobn. RCB are 148/4 and have victory in sight. AB will not want to be on the other side of a batting collapse.
23:10(IST)
CHANCE MISSED: Delhi Daredevils miss a golden chance to break the partnership as both AB and Corey have a bad case of miscommunication and end up running towards the same side. But both are safe finally.
23:08(IST)
SIX: Now Corey Anderson has joined the party. Full toss at the body as a warm up ball from Trent Boult and the compatriot Anderson has pulled it away for a maximum. Not what Gambhir had in mind surely.
23:07(IST)
Another big over the Royal Challengers in the chase. AB de Villiers as one would expect is in the thick of it all for the umpteenth time. The South African has single handedly batted Delhi out of this game with his big shots which have left the bowlers quite demoralised.
23:05(IST)
FOUR: After that monster six, his 5th in the innings, AB picks up a boundary of his pads as Morris fails to get the yorker right. Not one shot has been mistimed and they have all been played with great confidence. AB is determined to see this through.
23:04(IST)
SIX: This time AB goes on the off-side. Over Long Off deep into the second tier of Morris. The South African has hit another monster shot in his masterclass. The Bangalore crowd is being treated to some great batting by de Villiers.
23:01(IST)
After 14 overs. RCB are 126/3 with Ab de Villiers in full flow and in a hurry to finish of this chase and end up on the right side of it too. RCB would not be worried while he is there, but Delhi will be very worried at the moment as he is taking the game away from them with great ease.
23:00(IST)
SIX: AB de Villiers is flexing his muscles with great effect against the Delhi bowlers. Tewatia has gone over midwicket for a 94m six now. The South African is in a belligerent mood here tonight.
22:58(IST)
Ab de Villiers has taken the task of the chase upon himself after his trusted accomplice Virat Kohli departed in sensational style. He is scoring at the rate of knots and all Corey Anderson must do is rotate the strike efficiently.
22:57(IST)
SIX: Ab de Villiers ends the over with another huge six of Harshal Patel. Goes down on one knee before sweeping it away with aplomb towards fine leg to smash the second maximum of the over. Patel will want to forget this over as much as he will want to remember the previous over. RCB are 115/3 after 13 overs. The 13th over was expensive for Delhi.
22:53(IST)
FIFTY: Ab de Villiers goes down and one knee and smacks it over extra cover for a boundary. There was no way that was going to be stopped as AB made the wide yorker a half volley with great ease. Quite the initiation for Harshal Patel.
22:52(IST)
SIX: Harshal Patel bowls to AB de Villiers, who welcomes him with another monster six on the leg side. That has brought the 100 up for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Ab is on the brink of his half century too!
22:50(IST)
After the moment that silenced the crowd at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, Corey Anderson has joined Ab de Villiers. Rahul Tewatia manages to slip in a quick over without getting hit for a boundary, much to his relief. 5 runs of the over as AB and Anderson have to start rebuilding from the 13th over. RCB are 97/3 after 12 overs.
22:46(IST)
WICKET: It is the catch of the season by Trent Boult. Virat Kohli flicks it away with great power and fast bowler Boult has just stuck has hand out at the Long leg boundary and picked it out of thin air. Kohli stands in shock and can't believe that the catch has been taken. Brilliant by Boult! Kohli out for 30 and RCB are 92/3. What a first wicket to get for Harshal Patel!
22:43(IST)
FOUR: Full toss on the pads of Ab de Villiers by Harshal Patel and the South African swats it away with great ease to pick up another boundary. He is dealing in boundaries here.
22:42(IST)
Ten overs completed in the chase and the Royal Challengers Bangalore look to be in a strong position as they look to chase down the target set by Delhi. RCB with two of their best batsmen in Kohli and de Villiers at the crease are 82/2. Both look determined to not give this away.
22:41(IST)
SIX: Ab de Villiers lets one fly as he takes the short ball and smash it for a maximum. Rahul Tewatia can only stand and watch as the ball hits the roof of the stand before coming back onto the field of play. That's a huge shot from the South African. That's also the biggest six of the tournament so far.
22:39(IST)
Neither Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have really had an effect on their team so far in the sense, they haven't exploded the way one would expect and that has shown on the results for the RCB. Today, they are determined to see this through here on their home patch.
22:36(IST)
Good first over by Patel as he has come away without getting tonked around the park. Kohli and de Villiers kept in check as they are forced to take only singles in the over. But, both batsmen, experienced as they are were more than happy to stay away from the risks and the temptation to go after the new kid on the block from the word go. RCB are 72/2 after 9 overs.
22:33(IST)
Gautam Gambhir has introduced the debutant Harshal Patel into the bowling attack in the pressure situation. He has the unenviable task of bowling at Virat Kohli and Ab de Villiers who seem to be in the mood to destroy the Delhi bowlers.
22:31(IST)
Ab de Villiers and Kohli are not over hitting any of the balls and are looking to time it or place it to perfection so far in this innings. Very disciplined batting by both in the Morris over too. Kohli took a boundary off the first ball with an exquisite flick, before he and de Villiers milked the rest of the over to make take a total of 9 runs. RCB are 66/2 after 8 overs.
PREVIEW: Currently languishing at the bottom of the Indian Premier League (IPL) table, both Delhi Daredevils (DD) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be aiming to return to their winning ways when they face off at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday. Both teams have struggled to get going this season with just one win apiece from the four games each have played so far. With just two points, the Gautam Gambhir-led Delhi side are at the eighth place in the points table. RCB have the same number of points but sit a place above Delhi with a slightly better net run-rate. In their campaign opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Bengaluru failed in defending a competitive 177 runs but salvaged a win in their second game by chasing a moderate 156 runs against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at home. They later went on to be on the receiving end in the games against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI), losing by 19 and 46 runs respectively.
Other than Kohli, the other big names in the RCB squad have failed to fire till now. While the RCB skipper has amassed 201 runs from four outings, averaging 67.00, AB de Villers, Quinton de Kock and Brendon McCullum have accumulated 122, 94 and 47 runs respectively. In the bowling department, pacer Chris Woakes has been impressive with eight wickets from four games while Umesh Yadav has also provided the much needed breakthrough whenever his side needed. Umesh has pocketed seven wickets from four games. However, the main cause of concern for Bengaluru has been the death bowling as the side has leaked too many runs in the dying moments.
On the other hand, Delhi too, had a poor start to their IPL 2018 campaign after losing their first two games against KXIP and RR. The Gautam Gambhir-led side received their first win against Mumbai, thanks to a fine knock by foreigner Jason Roy and Rishabh Pant.
While Jason slammed an unbeaten 53-ball 91, Rishabh chipped in with valuable 47 to help Delhi hunt down a challeging 195 runs. Delhi however, failed to repeat the story against KKR as they succumbed to chase 201 runs against KKR and lost the issue by 71 runs. For Delhi, only Rishabh has looked good so far with the willow while Ray, who played a match winning knock against Mumbai, has featured in just two games. The other batters, including skipper Gambhir, have struggled to gather runs.
In the bowling unit, young leggie Rahul Tewatia has lived upto the expectations of the franchise after scalping six wickets from four games. The 24-year-old has also been economical with 7.13 runs per over (rpo). Pacer Trent Boult has also same number of wickets but has been slightly expensice after 8.62 rpo. The Bangalore side will however, be the favorites in Saturday's clash as out of 18 matches in the IPL overall, the Kohli-led team has won 12 and Delhi has won the remaining 6.
The squads:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manan Vohra, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee, Corey Anderson
Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir (captain), Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett