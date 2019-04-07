Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL Live Score, RR vs KKR Match in Jaipur: KKR Register Convincing Eight-wicket Win

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 7, 2019, 10:51 PM IST

Match 21, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 07 April, 2019

Toss won by Kolkata Knight Riders (decided to bowl)

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets

Man of the Match:

Highlights

22:50(IST)

KKR WIN: Stokes starts a fresh over and strays in the line. The ball hits Gill's thigh pad and races to the boundary for a four. This is exceptional performance by KKR. They win by eight wickets and within 14 overs.  

22:45(IST)

Now it's just a matter of ending the proceedings as Uthappa slams Gopal for a big six, A clinical performance here by KKR as they have made a complete mockery of Rajasthan. KKR are 133/2. 

22:41(IST)
22:37(IST)

FIFTY FOR LYNN: Lynn steps forward and creams the bowler for a big six over midwicket. That means Lynn brings up his fifty in just 31 balls. But in an attempt to sweep Gopal, he edges on and Midhun takes a simple catch. It's 114/2. 

22:34(IST)

100 FOR KKR: Two more four in the MIdhun over take KKR to 100 in the 10th over. This is the second quickest this season. The match is all but over as KKR now are 105/1. 

22:29(IST)

OUT: Kolkata are in a hurry to finish things off. Lynn gets under the ball and dispatches it for a big six over midwicket. Gopal is under pressure early on. And finally Rajasthan has a wicket here as Narine edges one and Smith takes a sharp catch at slip. He is out for 47 off 25 balls. It's 91/1. 

22:24(IST)

It's time for S Midhun to come into the attack. Hopefully he can deliver for the Royals. But it's a tough ask for the debutant. He starts off well, but gives one right in the slot to Narine. He is hit for a big six over midwicket. Narine has moved into the 40s. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 22:17(IST)

WICKET WICKET WICKET.. That's the only way Rajasthan are going to comeback in the match. Otherwise this match might just get over in the 15th over itself. 

22:16(IST)
22:14(IST)

How do you stop Narine and Lynn. At least RR bowlers have no answers as Narine is just slapping them away to the boundary at will. This is exceptional batting. After six overs Kolkata are 66/0. 

22:12(IST)
22:08(IST)

FIFTY PARTNERSHIP: Lynn dances down the track and gets one off the middle of the blade for a huge six. That brings up fifty partnership between Lynn and Narine. With this hopes of making a comeback in the match are dimnishing for RR. It's 53/0. 

22:04(IST)

MISS: An easy chance put down by Rahul Tripathi. Narine mistimes a ball from Kulkarni and the ball slips out of fielder's hands. On the very next ball Lynn chops one on to the stumps, but the bails don't come off. Luck is going KKR's way, while Kulkarni has a bemused look on his face. KKR are 45/0. 

22:00(IST)

Lynn and Narine are just unstoppable here at the moment. Looks like both the teams batted on different pitches altogether. Lynn gets another four through the off side. Exceptional work this by KKR openers. It's 36/0. 

21:57(IST)

FOUR, SIX, FOUR: Narine has totally taken the game away from Rajasthan right in the second over of the innnings. He just does, what he is asked to do -- give a good start to KKR. He doesn't stop there. He gets four fours and and a six. That makes it 22 runs in the over. It's 32/0 in 2 overs. 

21:54(IST)

And Lynn and Narine make their way to the middle. Dhawal Kulkarni will start the proceedings for Rajasthan. And Lynn is away in the first over itself as he smacks the bowler for two fours. That's a good start by KKR. It's 10/0 after 1 over. 

21:49(IST)
21:43(IST)

Harry Gurney: I will take it (the bowling figures), nice to get a game after a bit. Lots of practice on those slower ones, sometimes it comes off, sometimes you get carted all over. Fortunate to be playing here in the IPL, this is a great show for the spectators. I love T20 cricket. I started the English season as a better bowler when compared to the end of last year, hope to do the same in the IPL.

21:40(IST)
Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 21:38(IST)

We saw Mumbai defend 136 on Saturday, will we see Rajasthan defend 139 today? A slow and sluggish surface, will need a special effort like from Alzarri Joseph for Mumbai. 

21:34(IST)

Harry Gurney comes on for the final over of the innnigs and he has bowled beautifully in his debut IPL match. A lot of slow balls with a deceptive action have done the trick for him. But somehow Smith manages to get a four through extra cover. So Rajasthan end at 139/3 and Smith gets 73 from 59 balls. 

21:27(IST)

NO BALL: Prasidh Krishna overssteps in the 18th over. But he bowls a great slower one on the free-hit. Stokes goes for a big heave but to no effect. That ball just fetches his team one run. On one accasion, Kishna bowls a fast yorker, and Karthik can't collect it cleanly. That's four runs. Rajasthan are 127/3 after 18.3 overs. 

21:24(IST)
21:22(IST)

SIX: This is perhaps the longest six you'll ever see from Smith. He dances down the track and dipatches Narine into the stands. A top shot from a top class player. Rajasthann need many more of those. It;s 119/3 after 18. 

21:19(IST)

Kuldeep gets in a great 17th over as just 5 runs come off it. With Ben Stokes and Steve Smith out there in the middle they should at least eye 10 runs in an over. The score moves to 111/3 in 17 overs. 

21:11(IST)

OUT: Harry has another wicket here as Tripathi goes for just 6. Another slower one has done the trick for the Enlishman. Rajasthan are losing way in the last few overs here. The score has moved to 105/3. 

21:09(IST)

FIFTY FOR SMITH: A great innings that provided stability to Rajasthan, Smith has a fifty here. Even though there were not a lot of boundaries in his innings, he achieved his fifty in 44 balls. It's 105/2. 

21:05(IST)

Steve Smith is the key now. Even though Rahul Tripathi can use the long handle, but this team certainy lacks a power-hitter in the line up. That would hold the team in good stead. Meanwhile, Smith cuts Krishna for a four. Rajasthan are 99/2. 

21:00(IST)

So now we have a change in the bowling attack. Sunil Narine has come into the attack. This will be good contest between these two players. The way things are panning out for Royals, they would like to get to a score of 150. It's 89/2. 

20:57(IST)

​RR vs KKR in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Sunday (April 7) from 08:00 PM onwards. RR vs KKR live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW: Rajasthan Royals finally did something right. In their last home match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, they managed to capitalise on key situations in the game and come out on top by seven wickets. But still on only two points, the Royals will face a stern test against in-form KKR who pulled a win out of nowhere against RCB, thanks Andre Russell’s heroics. It is precisely that kind of innings (Russell’s 17 ball 48) which gives a team confidence in the long-run and creates a winning mentality that rubs off on all the players. However, Russell is not the only threat in the KKR batting ranks. Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa have also been in great form.

What Rajasthan would need to be wary of is leaking runs towards then end of their bowling innings, as they have tended to do in previous matches in this year’s IPL. Even though they possess players like Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer who are excellent death bowlers on paper, they have not managed to play to their potential. With a win under RR’s belt and playing at home again, this may be the time. KKR has shown that they are a team that cannot be taken lightly, no matter what the situation in the match. In the bowling department, the likes of Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine will look to exploit the Jaipur wicket which has tended to keep low and slow this season.

But Rajasthan are no pushovers in the bowling department either, and with young leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal bamboozling Kohli, de Villiers and Shimron Hetmyer in the last match, he is one to keep an eye on in particular.

Shreyas Gopal: The young leg-spinner had a dream outing in his last match against RCB, where he dismissed RCB and India captain Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and West Indies’ Shimron Hetmyer. The RCB batsmen danced to his tunes, unable to read his googlies. The match against high-profile opposition in KKR gives him a chance once again show what he’s made of. Should he continue to churn out these performances, we might be looking at a future star of Indian cricket soon.

Andre Russell: It’s hard to look past the big West Indian right now, isn’t it? With 207 runs and five wickets in four matches this IPL, he is an early contender for player of the tournament. His record against Rajasthan Royals is not too bad either – 105 runs in 5 T20I innings at an average of 35, and 5 wickets in 16 overs at an average of 25. No matter what his contribution, Russell’s impact has been game-changing in almost every match he’s played. One wouldn’t put it past him to do the same against Rajasthan Royals.
