IPL Live Score, RR vs KKR Match in Jaipur: KKR Register Convincing Eight-wicket Win

21:43(IST)

Harry Gurney: I will take it (the bowling figures), nice to get a game after a bit. Lots of practice on those slower ones, sometimes it comes off, sometimes you get carted all over. Fortunate to be playing here in the IPL, this is a great show for the spectators. I love T20 cricket. I started the English season as a better bowler when compared to the end of last year, hope to do the same in the IPL.