IPL: 'Looking Back with Yellove' - CSK Post A Tribute Video For Legend Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo has been one of the biggest legends of T20 cricket and the Indian Premier League. The West Indies cricketer, who had been part of the tournament since its inception in 2008, finally called it quits. Bravo was released by Chennai Super Kings for auction ahead of the next season. However, the all-rounder announced his retirement from the tournament and will now be seen in a new role. With Bravo’s illustrious IPL career coming to end, CSK posted a montage of moments of Bravo’s stint with the team as a player.

The video opens to show Dwayne Bravo celebrating CSK’s victory in trademark style with some dance moves and a whole lot of energy. There are several heartfelt moments of the West Indies cricketer with MS Dhoni and other members of the team.

The 39-year-old cricketer was the first player to get 1000 runs and take 100 wickets in the IPL. He is also the leading wicket-taker in IPL with 183 scalps. The Trinidadian cricketer really made this tournament his own and the Chennai fans accepted him with affection and excitement.

Bravo’s ability to pick wickets at crucial junctures and chip in with batting in difficult situations made him a match-winner for the side. After retirement, Bravo will be joining the CSK camp as part of their support staff. The West Indies star has been appointed the team’s bowling, a role played by L Balaji until last season. Balaji will be taking a break from the senior team, but he shall be involved with CSK Academy. Bravo couldn’t help but share his excitement upon donning the new role.

In a franchise statement, he mentioned that he looked forward to this new role with the bowlers.

“I’m looking forward to this new journey because it’s something I see myself doing after my playing days is fully over. I enjoy working with bowlers and it’s a role I’m excited about.”

Chennai Super Kings CEO, K.S Viswanathan also mentioned that Bravo is a crucial member of the Super Kings family and lauded the cricketer from Trinidad and Tobago for his tremendous career.

Bravo finishes his IPL career with 1560, starring in many crucial victories for the men from Chennai.

