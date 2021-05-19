IPL: 'Maza Ayega Dekh' - Suresh Raina Reveals Conversation with MS Dhoni After Being Bagged by CSK

Chennai Super Kings is one the most successful teams in IPL history, with over three titles to their name, and Suresh Raina has been one of their key players right from the start. He has amassed over 5000 runs in 200 matches for the franchise, and is also one of the leading run-scorers in the history of the tournament.

ALSO READ – IPL 2021: After Reaching Australia, Mike Hussey Lifts Lid on his Covid-19 Nightmare in India

The southpaw went back to the first season and revealed how MS Dhoni reacted when he first bagged a contract. In his biography, ‘Believe’, Raina came up with many revelations. He also opened up about how it was playing alongside many legends of the game.

“The IPL auctions happened, and like every other cricketer in the country, I was waiting eagerly to know which team I would be playing for. I was elated to go to the Chennai Super Kings. It meant Mahi Bhai and I would be playing for the same team. I heard from him almost immediately after I was bought in the auction,” excerpts from the book, as reported by India TV.

“He said, ‘Maza aayega dekh.’ There was a lot of attention on him, of course. And looking at some of the other figures whom Chennai had bought—Matthew Hayden, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Stephen Fleming — I was just delighted to be in the same team as them. The IPL strengthened my bond with Mahi Bhai even further.”

ALSO READ – Sandpaper Gate: ‘Whistleblower’ Fanie de Villiers Ridicules Aussie Bowlers’ Statement, Says Impossible Not to Know What’s Going on Ball

In his career so far, Raina has scored 39 fifties and one ton. He has only missed one season of the tournament, in 2020, citing personal reasons. He did make a comeback in the 2021 edition though, where he scored 123 runs at an average of 24, and a strike rate of over 126.

Meanwhile, the IPL 2021 was suspended midway due to the increasing Covid-19 cases in the country. Now Team India will be in action soon as they will travel to England for WTC final against new Zealand and a five-Test series against hosts. The contingent will leave for the UK on June 2.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here