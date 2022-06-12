IPL Media Rights Auction: After Amazon's Exit, Here are the Shortlisted Four Big Players

After a high-voltage season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the fans are set to witness some more action off the field. The much-anticipated media rights auction from cycle 2023 to 2027 will be held on Sunday and it’s likely to feature four big bidders.

According to a report carried out by ANI, the likes of Viacom18, Disney Star, Zee and Sony are going to bid for the media rights, which are categorised under four different packages.

“Four firms have been shortlisted for bidding as they filed their final bids and soon we will reveal the name of the winner. The four shortlisted are Viacom 18, Disney Star, Sony and Zee,” the agency quoted a source as saying.

Earlier on Saturday, PTI reported that Amazon had pulled out of the auction race, leaving the field to its rivals which include Walt Disney Co., owners of the Disney-Star and Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. through Viacom18/Reliance.

“Yes, Amazon is out of the race. They didn’t join the technical bidding process today. As far as Google (YouTube) is concerned, they had picked up the bid document but didn’t submit it. As of now, 10 companies (TV and streaming) are in the fray,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

There are four specific packages in which e-auction will be conducted for 74 games per season for a five-year period from 2023 to 2027 with a provision of increasing the number of matches to 94 in the final two years.

Package A has Indian sub-continent exclusive TV (broadcast) rights while Package B covers digital rights for the Indian sub-continent.

Package C is for 18 selected games in each season for digital space while Package D (all games) will be for combined TV and digital rights for overseas markets.

The last time, Star India bought rights for both TV and digital with a composite bid of Rs 16,347.50 crore but this time the composite base price is more than Rs 32,000 crore. All bidders will have to make separate bids for each package, this time.

As the league is getting bigger and more exciting with every year, it’s expected that the BCCI would expect an amount close to INR 45,000 crore (USD 5.8 billion approx), which will be a two-and-a-half times increase in valuation.

(With Agency Inputs)

