IPL mega auction 2022: Here're a Few Relatively Unknown Players Who Became Millionaires Overnight

The just-concluded mega IPL auction 2022 in Bengaluru witnessed quite a few notable signings. But the player auction for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was one of the biggest in the history of the tournament with all the 10 franchises splurging mind-boggling sums to own the services of the best cricketing talents from across the globe.

The auction also brought with it its fair share of surprises, as some players fetched record-breaking paycheques, while some established names failed to find takers. However, there were some relatively unknown names who became millionaires overnight. Here we take a look at a few of those:

Anuj Rawat – Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rs 3.4 crore

Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Anuj Rawat was picked by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 3.40 crore in the two-day mega auction in Bengaluru. Rawat was placed at a base price of Rs 20 lakh and was then bought by RCB in the final bid. The Uttarakhand-born southpaw who represents Delhi in domestic cricket, has over 60 senior domestic appearances to his credit, including 27 T20s in which he has accumulated 501 runs so far.

Yash Dayal – Gujarat Titans, Rs 3.2 crore

The left-arm seamer from Uttar Pradesh, Dayal, who listed himself at a base price of 20 lakh, wasn’t expecting anything special, but fate had other ideas. New IPL franchise Gujarat Titans outbid two other franchises Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and RCB to secure the 24-year-old’s services for a whopping Rs 3.2 crore on the second day of the mega auction. Dayal rose to prominence in the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy edition, where he bagged 14 wickets in seven games with an economy rate of 3.77.

Vaibhav Arora – Punjab Kings Rs 2 crore

KKR, who went on to retain Arora for Rs 20 lakh at the IPL 2021 mini-auction, entered a bidding war to retain his services in this edition as well. But Punjab Kings clinched the deal as they bought the youngster for Rs 2 crore. The seamer from Himachal Pradesh has represented his state in all three formats and has scalped 12 wickets in 12 T20s, since making his debut in the 2019-20 season.

N Tilak Varma - Mumbai Indians, Rs 1.7 crore

The Mumbai-based franchise once again spent big on a relatively unknown player, when they secured the services of the Hyderabadi all-rounder for a massive price of Rs. 1.7 crore. Varma has emerged as one of the most talented youngsters over the last domestic season, he was Hyderabad’s third highest-run scorer with 215 runs in seven games in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. Similarly, he also was his team’s third-highest run-scorer in the Vijay Hazare trophy with 180 runs from five games. He also took four wickets in the tournament.

Prashant Solanki – Chennai Super Kings, Rs 1.2 crore

Leg spinners are always on demand in IPL auctions and the four-time champions shelled out Rs 1.2 crore to bag the services of Solanki, who made his domestic debut in the 2020-21 season. The 21-year-old has represented Mumbai in nine List A games and picked 21 wickets. His best figures of 5/48 came against Puducherry in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.

