IPL Mega Auction: Aakash Chopra Predicts Deepak Chahar Will be The Most Expensive Indian Bowler

Former India Test opener Aakash Chopra has lavished high praise on Deepak Chahar who has recently dazzled with his on-field exploits at the international stage and feels he could very well become the most expensive bowler at the IPL mega auction next month. Chahar was released by defending champions Chennai Super Kings and is expected to start a bidding war among the 10 franchises.

Among his top-five expensive picks, Chopra has included three pacers and two spinners including Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Chahar.

Explaining why he thinks Chahar, who has 287 wickets from 115 T20s, could be the most sought-after bowler, Chopra said, “He (Chahar) takes wicket with the new ball. Can’t see any other Indian bowler who can do that (regularly)."

“Deepak Chahar is your bank in the first three overs. He comes in the Powerplay overs and gets you wickets. He breaks the back of opponents. Won’t say he’s a phenomenal death-overs bowlers but can be tried. I think CSK will again bid on him as will Ahmedabad and Lucknow. Every time will go for him. So hes going to cost you. He’s batting well too now. So, he’s a good prospet with the bat too," Chopra added.

Chahar first featured in IPL for the Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016 and 2017 before being picked by CSK with which he won two IPL titles (2018 and 2021). However, he wasn’t retained by the four-time winners who chose to go with MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Chopra also feels that while Harshal Patel, the purple cap holder of the previous season, will draw interest but isn’t sure whether the medium-pacer commands a top-five inclusion. “I am not sure whether Harshal Patel will be among my top-five expensive bowlers," he said.

IPL auction this year will be a two-day affair to be held in Bengaluru on Febraury 12 and 13.

