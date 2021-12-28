IPL Mega Auction: Ambati Rayudu Hopeful of Getting Picked by Chennai Super Kings

Ambati Rayudu has been a vital part of Chennai Super Kings set up over the years, playing an important role in their middle-order and winning two IPL titles with them. Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction though, he was released by the franchise as they chose to retain captain MS Dhoni, allrounder Ravindra Jadeja and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad.

However, the middle-order batter is hopeful to turn out in the yellow of CSK again come next season despite admitting that so far he hasn’t been approached by the four-time IPL winners.

Recalling his association with CSK so far, Rayudu told PTI, “My stint with CSK has been a very special one. We have won two IPLs till now and played one final. 2018 was a very special season, a comeback season for CSK and us winning the IPL that year made it very special."

He praised Dhoni for bringing out the best in him and even claimed that the two-time world cup winner is the best captain India ever had.

“Dhoni bhai has had the impact of getting the best out of me, not only me but he has an impact on everyone and brings the best performance out of everyone in the team," Rayudu said.

“That is why he is the best captain India has ever had," he said in an e-mail interaction," he added.

Rayudu hopes he will be picked by the franchise at the mega auction reportedly scheduled to be held next year in February.

“…I would definitely love to play for CSK. Formally, there has not been any communication with me so far, But I am hoping to get picked by them and have a successful league again," he said.

“I enjoyed the role I played this year (IPL 2021) with CSK. Being in the lower middle order, it is difficult to get such an opportunity, and I cherished every moment," he added.

