Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

CPL, 2020 Match 22, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 02 September, 2020

1ST INN

Barbados Tridents *

14/4 (6.3)

Barbados Tridents
v/s
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Guyana Amazon Warriors

Toss won by Barbados Tridents (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

IPL MI Team Squad 2020: All-round Mumbai Indians a Force to Reckon With

Indian Premier League: IPL 2020 is set to begin in the UAE from September 19. Here is the IPL 2020 team players list for Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians.

Cricketnext Staff |August 29, 2020, 1:08 AM IST
Cancelling IPL 2020 Would Have Resulted in Rs 4000 Crore Loss for BCCI: Report

IPL 2020 is set to begin in the UAE from September 19 after the coronavirus pandemic first led to the competition being postponed and then later forced the tournament out of India. During the IPL auctions teams in December 2019, teams had gone through many changes but MI was not one of them. Here is the IPL 2020 team players list for the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare

Mumbai have a settled side but have made a few new additions that will hold the side in good stead over the next few years. The fact that their set-up is so well balanced means they will be a threat from the get-go.

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes they will most likely be the champions again.

"Well, Mumbai Indians look like they are going to be champions again. They are one of my top two teams going into this year’s IPL in UAE this year,” Hogg said on his Youtube page Hogg’s Vlog.

"The reason for this is that they have got a good top four, they also have good allrounders and their bowling attack is stable led by two geniuses with the new ball, and in death overs - Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga.

"Also, the allrounder Hardik Pandya. He is looking to get back into cricket after a long time off due to injury. He’s also got a baby on the way as well. I just think those things will give him extra energy and he will become man of the tournament in the UAE."

MI are defending champions and also the only side to have won the tournament four times.

full squadIndian Premier Leagueiplipl 2020MIMumbai Indians

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4874 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5688 259
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more