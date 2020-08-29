IPL 2020 is set to begin in the UAE from September 19 after the coronavirus pandemic first led to the competition being postponed and then later forced the tournament out of India. During the IPL auctions teams in December 2019, teams had gone through many changes but MI was not one of them. Here is the IPL 2020 team players list for the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians:
Rohit Sharma (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare
Mumbai have a settled side but have made a few new additions that will hold the side in good stead over the next few years. The fact that their set-up is so well balanced means they will be a threat from the get-go.
Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes they will most likely be the champions again.
"Well, Mumbai Indians look like they are going to be champions again. They are one of my top two teams going into this year’s IPL in UAE this year,” Hogg said on his Youtube page Hogg’s Vlog.
"The reason for this is that they have got a good top four, they also have good allrounders and their bowling attack is stable led by two geniuses with the new ball, and in death overs - Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga.
"Also, the allrounder Hardik Pandya. He is looking to get back into cricket after a long time off due to injury. He’s also got a baby on the way as well. I just think those things will give him extra energy and he will become man of the tournament in the UAE."
MI are defending champions and also the only side to have won the tournament four times.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
IPL MI Team Squad 2020: All-round Mumbai Indians a Force to Reckon With
Indian Premier League: IPL 2020 is set to begin in the UAE from September 19. Here is the IPL 2020 team players list for Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians.
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings