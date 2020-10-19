IPL MI vs KXIP Super-over - #UniverseBoss Trends on Twitter After Chris Gayle Becomes First Batsman to Hit a Six in Super-over This Year

As soon as Gayle got a place in the XI, KXIP, who were in a rut losing five matches in a row, have now bounced back with two back to back wins, that latest of which coming against Mumbai Indians in a historic double Super-over win

It was baffling, to say the least when Chris Gayle was benched for seven games straight by Kings XI Punjab -- the last two of which was forced with the Universe Boss being unfit. And as soon as Gayle got a place in the XI, KXIP, who were in a rut losing five matches in a row, have now bounced back with two back to back wins, that latest of which coming against Mumbai Indians in a historic double Super-over win and Gayle played his part, hitting a six off the first ball of the second Super-over to set in motion KXIP's successful chase of 11 runs.

And the interesting bit about that maximum is it was the first time a six was hit in the super over in IPL 2020. This edition has seen five super-overs in total and 25 batsmen have batted in it, but only Gayle has managed to hit a maximum so far. Not to mention, Gayle's thumping return to form brought much delight to his fans and they took to Twitter to show their appreciation to the Universe Boss.

Here are some of the best reactions to Chris Gayle's performance yesterday:

T20 cricket without Christopher Henry Gayle is nothing.....#UniverseBoss pic.twitter.com/yvliyTphpl — Monika #rcb❤ (@MonikaThakkar10) October 18, 2020

Finally something going right for @lionsdenkxip in this year's #ipl Is @henrygayle's inclusion making all the difference ? Takes strike in the super over, first ball...BANG..smashed for 6. Is he their lucky charm ? #universeboss #selectdugout @IPL @Dream11 @StarSportsIndia — Imran (@imran41917062) October 19, 2020

