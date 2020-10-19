- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunMatch Ended176/6(20.0) RR 8.8
IPL MI vs KXIP Super-over - #UniverseBoss Trends on Twitter After Chris Gayle Becomes First Batsman to Hit a Six in Super-over This Year
As soon as Gayle got a place in the XI, KXIP, who were in a rut losing five matches in a row, have now bounced back with two back to back wins, that latest of which coming against Mumbai Indians in a historic double Super-over win
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 19, 2020, 9:22 AM IST
It was baffling, to say the least when Chris Gayle was benched for seven games straight by Kings XI Punjab -- the last two of which was forced with the Universe Boss being unfit. And as soon as Gayle got a place in the XI, KXIP, who were in a rut losing five matches in a row, have now bounced back with two back to back wins, that latest of which coming against Mumbai Indians in a historic double Super-over win and Gayle played his part, hitting a six off the first ball of the second Super-over to set in motion KXIP's successful chase of 11 runs.
IPL 2020 | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE
And the interesting bit about that maximum is it was the first time a six was hit in the super over in IPL 2020. This edition has seen five super-overs in total and 25 batsmen have batted in it, but only Gayle has managed to hit a maximum so far. Not to mention, Gayle's thumping return to form brought much delight to his fans and they took to Twitter to show their appreciation to the Universe Boss.
(IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP)
Here are some of the best reactions to Chris Gayle's performance yesterday:
T20 cricket without Christopher Henry Gayle is nothing.....#UniverseBoss pic.twitter.com/yvliyTphpl
— Monika #rcb❤ (@MonikaThakkar10) October 18, 2020
Boss is always boss#UniverseBoss #SuperOver pic.twitter.com/juMry2EuZJ
— Purvesh Rabadiya (@PurveshRabadiya) October 18, 2020
Pretty zinta after watching #Gayle
Performence today.... pic.twitter.com/g1c5Mdn66r
— Chillhouse (@Chillhouse7014) October 19, 2020
Elderly beard power helps to win the day - second super over #UniverseBoss #IPL2020 @kmflett pic.twitter.com/CL4g9DjdXh
— Toby Wood (@TobyWoody) October 18, 2020
@henrygayle He might be 41...but he is a fighter!! He brings up luck, adds some entertainment, and strengthens confidence to win matches!! #UniverseBoss @lionsdenkxip @realpreityzinta @klrahul11 @Gmaxi_32 @nicholas_47 pic.twitter.com/PeG2owL44d
— Siddartha Varma (@SiddarthaVarmaD) October 19, 2020
First Ball Super SIXXXXXXXXXXXX#UniverseBoss @henrygayle #IPL2020 @lionsdenkxip pic.twitter.com/ACRFXLZhXt
— Rajiv Jha (@IMRajiv242000) October 18, 2020
#UniversalBoss @henrygayle Your arrival is a boon to #KXIP @klrahul11 ji what do you say😍#UniverseBoss Fan's #KXIP Fan's what do you say.??? pic.twitter.com/yA3OW9WjUt
— Nalla Nagendra Prasad AAP (@NallaNagendra1) October 18, 2020
Finally something going right for @lionsdenkxip in this year's #ipl
Is @henrygayle's inclusion making all the difference ? Takes strike in the super over, first ball...BANG..smashed for 6. Is he their lucky charm ? #universeboss #selectdugout @IPL @Dream11 @StarSportsIndia
— Imran (@imran41917062) October 19, 2020
@lionsdenkxip looks well balanced after including @chrisgayle333 in last 2 matches. I can’t understand why he was out in first 7 games, whose decision was to keep him out of playing 11? #UniverseBoss #MIvsKXIP @anilkumble1074 @lionsdenkxip #SaddaPunjab @klrahul11 @JontyRhodes8
— Kashyap Nayak (@KashyapPN) October 19, 2020
