IPL: 'MS Dhoni Might Handover CSK Captaincy to Faf du Plessis for 2021 Season'

In CSK's last match in this year's IPL, MS Dhoni had made it clear that he has no plans of retiring from the IPL. But the management had also hinted that Dhoni has a new captain to lead the franchise. Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels that the 39-year-old should hand over the captaincy to Faf du Plessis. CSK, this year had a horrific campaign where they ended seventh on the table.

"As far as I know, MS Dhoni might have thought after 2011 if he should be continuing to captain the Indian team but he knew that India had quite a few tough encounters after that, we had to go and play in England and Australia and at that time there was no captaincy candidate ready, so he only handled that burden and at the right time he handed over the captaincy to Virat Kohli and he also played after that," Sanjay Bangar said on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected.

"So as far as I can understand, I feel that MS Dhoni may not be the captain next year and may play as a player and give the captaincy at this stage to Faf du Plessis for the transition to happen under Faf du Plessis," Bangar added.

He also said, that CSK don't really have any other candidate for a skipper's role other than du Plessis. "Because as of now, they do not have any other option as a captain and if you talk outside the team, in the auction or in the trading, none of the teams would be releasing a player who has the capability of becoming the captain of CSK," Bangar explained.