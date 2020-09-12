'MS Dhoni Was Not First Choice Skipper for CSK in 2008; Management Wanted Sehwag'
Former CSK batsman S Badrinath has made a new revelation about the team in the inaugural season of the IPL. It was then that MS Dhoni was chosen as the captain, to lead the team, and remains at the top of affairs till now. But surprisingly, Dhoni wasn't the first choice captain for the franchise, but it was former India opener Virender Sehwag.
