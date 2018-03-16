Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
IPL: Mumbai Indians Open Ticket Counters, First Game on April 7th

PTI | Updated: March 16, 2018, 8:42 AM IST
File image of Mumbai Indians lifting the IPL 10 title.

Mumbai: Defending champions Mumbai Indians have started their online ticket sales for the Indian Premier League, which commences on April 7.

Mumbai Indians, who defeated Rising Pune Supergiant to lift the title last year, start their campaign against Chennai Super Kings, who are returning to the IPL after serving a two-year ban, at the Wankhede stadium here on April 7.

Tickets can be purchased through www.mumbaiindians.com, a media release issued here today said.

The tickets are priced between Rs 800 to Rs 8,000 and people can purchase tickets for all Mumbai Indians home games barring the one against Delhi Daredevils on April 14 as it has been reserved for under privileged children under the Reliance Foundation's social cause Education and Sports For All (ESA), the release said.

First Published: March 16, 2018, 8:42 AM IST

