IPL: Mumbai Indians Open Ticket Counters, First Game on April 7th

Mumbai Indians, who defeated Rising Pune Supergiant to lift the title last year, start their campaign against Chennai Super Kings, who are returning to the IPL after serving a two-year ban, at the Wankhede stadium here on April 7.
Tickets can be purchased through www.mumbaiindians.com, a media release issued here today said.
The tickets are priced between Rs 800 to Rs 8,000 and people can purchase tickets for all Mumbai Indians home games barring the one against Delhi Daredevils on April 14 as it has been reserved for under privileged children under the Reliance Foundation's social cause Education and Sports For All (ESA), the release said.
Also Watch
-
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
First Published: March 16, 2018, 8:42 AM IST