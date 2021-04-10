IPL Mumbai Weather Update: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 Weather Report

The much anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) is finally here. The second match of the tournament will see three-time champions MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cross swords with Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals (DC). The IPL 2021, Match 2, CSK vs DC match will be played on Saturday, April 10, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. The game is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST.

Both sides will be aiming for a winning start to their IPL campaign. CSK Chennai Super Kings had a below-average season last year and they finished at the second last spot with six wins and eight losses from their 14 league matches. On the other hand, the Delhi franchise ended runners-up last season in IPL 2020 and would be aiming to go one better this time around.

IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Weather Report

It will mostly be clear sky in the evening with no chances of precipitation. The temperature will hover in a range of 28-30 degree Celsius and humidity at 69 percent.

IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Weather Pitch Report

The surface at Wankhede favours both batsmen and bowlers. However, the batsmen may get some extra edge in the second innings due to the dew factor at night. The side winning the toss will mostly elect to bowl first, handling the bowl in the second gets trickier and will be a tough task. The average first innings score in IPL at the venue is 176 runs and the chasing teams have a winning percentage of just over 52 per cent. Pant will rely on the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw for batting, while veteran Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav will be trusted withthe ball.

Dhoni’s CSK will be bolstered by the return of talismanic batsman Suresh Raina. While, the young gun Ruturaj Gaikwad, South African Faf Du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu add some depth to the batting line-up. English all-rounder Sam Curran, compatriot Moeen Ali, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar among others pitch in with the ball.

The IPL 2021 CSK vs DC match live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and live telecast will be on Star Sports 1 HD and SD and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

