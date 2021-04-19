IPL Mumbai Weather Update: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 Weather Report

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) for Match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both the teams will be hoping to keep the winning momentum going after facing defeat in the opening game of the tournament.

Despite posting a solid total against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their opening game, CSK bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Delhi openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan. However, the CSK bowlers made a sounding comeback against Punjab Kings – Deepak Chahar, in particular as the pacer ran through Punjab’s top-order.

Also, with South African pacer Lungi Ngidi out of quarantine, and could be drafted into the playing XI to give more teeth to the CSK pace attack.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

The Royals, on the other hand, have seen both their games going down the wire. In their season opener against Punjab, Sanju Samson single-handedly brought the game in his side’s favor. However, the Rajasthan skipper couldn’t get his side over the line eventually falling short by 4 runs. In their second game, the RR batting crumbled against the Delhi bowlers. But David Miller’s 62 from 43 balls and Chris Morris’ 36 from 18 ensured Rajasthan got their first victory in IPL 2021.

IPL 2021 Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Weather Report

The weather at the Wankhede Stadium during the clash between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals is expected to be partly cloudy with a maximum temperature of 33°c and a minimum temperature of 28°c. The humidity percentage will be about 63% with the cloud amount around 7%.

IPL 2021 Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Pitch Report

Of the total five games that have been played in the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, three have been won by the side batting second. Wankhede is a known batter’s paradise and so it is expected to be a high-run scoring match. However, toss will play a crucial role due to the dew factor.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here