IPL Mumbai Weather Update: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 Weather Report
In the seventh match of the ongoing 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the runner-up of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals will lock horns against the wooden-spooners of the last season, Rajasthan Royals
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 15, 2021, 5:50 PM IST
In the seventh match of the ongoing 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the runner-up of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals will lock horns against the wooden-spooners of the last season, Rajasthan Royals. In the IPL 2021 points table, Delhi Capitals are proudly sitting at the top after winning their first game against Chennai Super Kings. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are placed at the sixth position as they lost their first against Punjab Kings by 4 runs.
The toss can play a crucial factor in the match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals as the team winning it will fancy bowling first. It is learned that dew can be present on the ground in the second innings and that can make the life of the bowlers difficult. Also, the teams chasing at Wankhede have a better chance of winning according to the stats. The chasing team has won 52.7% of VIVO IPL games at Wankhede. In the Indian Premier League thus far, Delhi Capitals won the game while chasing the target set by CSK while RR lost the match while batting second in the game against Punjab Kings. The average first innings score on the Wankhede is 176 runs.
IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Weather Report
The weather at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is unlikely to disturb the game as there are no signs of rainfall. The weather is expected to be humid with the temperature around 30°c during the course of the game.
IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Pitch Report
The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is known for offering a relatively flatter pitch and is a batting delight. As seen in the past two games hosted in the venue, the pitch will be a belter for batting and the viewers can expect another high-scoring fixture. Besides, the shorter boundaries will also help the batters in hitting sixes and fours. The team batting second will have an advantage due to the presence of dew in the second innings.
