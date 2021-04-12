IPL Mumbai Weather Update: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Weather Report

The much anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) is finally here and in the fourth match of the tournament will see inaugural IPL champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on a rebranded Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) on Monday, April 12. The high-octane encounter will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

Both sides will be aiming for a winning start to their IPL campaign. The Royals will be eager to make amends for a poor run in the last season. They started strongly but couldn’t produce the needed results under the leadership of Steve Smith. They will hope to get their bearings right this season under a new skipper, Sanjay Samson. On the other hand, the Punjab franchise under KL Rahul, added Aussie pacers Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith to bolster their bowling attack.

The toss is expected to play a crucial role as the team winning the toss will elect to field first. There can be a factor of dew in the second innings which can be a reason for worry for the bowling team.

Also, the Wankhede stadium hosted the first match between CSK and DC, and the Delhi franchise won the match by seven wickets.

IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Weather Report

It will mostly be clear sky in the evening with no chances of precipitation. The temperature will hover in a range of 28-30 degree Celsius and humidity at 59 percent.

IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game awaits tonight at the Wankhede Stadium, as the surface mostly favours the batsmen and the bowlers get little respite. Dew factor in the second innings is another problem to handle. There isn’t much turn on offer off the surface, which may compel both sides to field just one specialist spinner each. The average first innings score in IPL at the venue is 176 runs and the chasing teams have a winning percentage of just over 52 percent. Other than himself, Samson will rely on Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, for big scores, while big addition Chris Morris, along with Mustafizur Rahman among others pitch in with the ball.

Rahul’s PBKS will be bolstered by Dawid Malan joining the ranks along with Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle. They also have an exciting prospect in the form of Australian fast bowler Riley Meredith.

The IPL 2021 RR vs PBKS match live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and live telecast will be on Star Sports 1 HD and SD and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

