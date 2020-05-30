IPL Needs Foreign Stars But Too Early to Decide When to Host the Tournament: KXIP Co-owner Ness Wadia

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia believes it does not make sense to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) without foreign stars, adding that it's too early for the BCCI to decide on when to hold the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The IPL is an international tournament made by Indians. It is the premier cricketing event in the world, therefore it needs an international platform and international stars," Wadia told PTI.
"But it remains to be seen which of the foreign players are allowed to travel at that time (considering the restrictions). I feel there are too many variables for the BCCI at the moment to even have a calculated guess on when it might happen.
"What if tomorrrow the cases keep rising, what happens then? It would be unwise to think of anything other than COVID-19 for the moment."
With some experts pointing that the pandemic is likely to peak in India in July-August, Wadia said it is premature to talk about IPL.
"The most important thing for all of us is to deal with the current situation. It could last another month or two, may be more. Once the virus diminishes, then we can have more clarity on when the IPL can be held and where it can be held.
"I am surely the Indian audience will happy to see the IPL after what we have been through. Football in Germany has already started and EPL is starting soon but they have already peaked while we have not.
"I see the possibility of IPL happening but it is all about combatting the virus for the next two months at least," added Wadia.
The BCCI faces a loss of Rs 4000 crore if the IPL doesn't take place this year.
The BCCI is looking at the September-October window for hosting the IPL, which has been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.
The possibility of the conducting the the League increases significantly if the T20 World Cup doesn't go ahead as scheduled in October-November in Australia.
(With PTI inputs)
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
IPL Needs Foreign Stars But Too Early to Decide When to Host the Tournament: KXIP Co-owner Ness Wadia
Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia believes it does not make sense to host the IPL without foreign stars, adding that it's too early to decide on when to hold the tournament.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings