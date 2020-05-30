Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

IPL Needs Foreign Stars But Too Early to Decide When to Host the Tournament: KXIP Co-owner Ness Wadia

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia believes it does not make sense to host the IPL without foreign stars, adding that it's too early to decide on when to hold the tournament.

Cricketnext Staff |May 30, 2020, 5:49 PM IST
IPL Needs Foreign Stars But Too Early to Decide When to Host the Tournament: KXIP Co-owner Ness Wadia

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia believes it does not make sense to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) without foreign stars, adding that it's too early for the BCCI to decide on when to hold the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The IPL is an international tournament made by Indians. It is the premier cricketing event in the world, therefore it needs an international platform and international stars," Wadia told PTI.

"But it remains to be seen which of the foreign players are allowed to travel at that time (considering the restrictions). I feel there are too many variables for the BCCI at the moment to even have a calculated guess on when it might happen.

"What if tomorrrow the cases keep rising, what happens then? It would be unwise to think of anything other than COVID-19 for the moment."

With some experts pointing that the pandemic is likely to peak in India in July-August, Wadia said it is premature to talk about IPL.

"The most important thing for all of us is to deal with the current situation. It could last another month or two, may be more. Once the virus diminishes, then we can have more clarity on when the IPL can be held and where it can be held.

"I am surely the Indian audience will happy to see the IPL after what we have been through. Football in Germany has already started and EPL is starting soon but they have already peaked while we have not.

"I see the possibility of IPL happening but it is all about combatting the virus for the next two months at least," added Wadia.

The BCCI faces a loss of Rs 4000 crore if the IPL doesn't take place this year.

The BCCI is looking at the September-October window for hosting the IPL, which has been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

The possibility of the conducting the the League increases significantly if the T20 World Cup doesn't go ahead as scheduled in October-November in Australia.

(With PTI inputs)

cricketcricket newsIndian Premier Leagueiplipl 2020Kings XI punjabness wadia

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more