IPL Not Possible Right Now Due to Travel Restrictions: BCCI Treasurer

With the start of the lockdown 4.0 in the country, the Home Ministry has given the nod to re-opening of the sports stadiums.

Cricketnext Staff |May 18, 2020, 8:37 AM IST
IPL Not Possible Right Now Due to Travel Restrictions: BCCI Treasurer

With the start of the lockdown 4.0 in the country, the Home Ministry has given the nod to re-opening of the sports stadiums.

But the BCCI is far from considering an IPL at the moment. In a report in the Indian Express, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal says that the board has no plans of holding the cash-rich league at the moment since there are restrictions on international and domestic travel.

“The IPL at the moment is not possible because travel restrictions are still there. So, how can you have the IPL without any travel happening? We are studying these guidelines and will study state governments’ guidelines also. Accordingly, we will plan,” Dhumal said.

On Sunday a fresh notification regarding the opening of stadiums without the spectators was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Although, as per the BCCI, this is just a step for the cricketers to resume their training. “At a local level, cricketers can go to stadiums and resume outdoor training. But the entire team cannot get together because players are scattered.,” Dhumal said.

Talks about holding an IPL might only start in August, while the window for the tournament still remains an issue.

Also, according to a BCCI functionary, some of the IPL stakeholders have taken of the T20 World Cup in Australia, for granted.

“The T20 World Cup is an ICC event. It will generate revenue for the global body, and the ICC will do its level best to organise the tournament as per schedule,” he said.

