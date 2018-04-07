IPL Opening Ceremony 2018: Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch, TV Timings IST

Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandes and Tamannah Bhatia are expected to perform in the ceremony. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are the only two captains who will be attending the ceremony this time.
IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony will take place on 7 April, 2018 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It will begin at 6:15 pm IST on Saturday. IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony will be broadcast on Star Sports network. You can live stream it on Hotstar and Jio.
The Spirit of Cricket captain’s pledge is as integral a part of the Indian Premier League opening ceremony as is the swashbuckling show put on by various Indian and international artists to kick-start every edition of one of the most successful domestic T20 leagues in the world. But this time round, the captain’s pledge is set to be filmed in advance on April 6 and the recording will be played out during the opening ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium on April 7 before the opening game between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.
VIVO #IPL Opening Ceremony: The stage is getting set for season 11 opener - @mipaltan vs. @ChennaiIPL #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/1nHheHg4aw— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 6, 2018
VIVO #IPL Opening Ceremony: @iHrithik @Asli_Jacqueline @tamannaahspeaks getting into a groove ahead of the big day #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/EeSSC0b6Lb— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 6, 2018
Also Watch
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
First Published: April 7, 2018, 2:19 PM IST