Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos

IPL Opening Ceremony 2018: Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch, TV Timings IST

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 7, 2018, 2:19 PM IST
IPL Opening Ceremony 2018: Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch, TV Timings IST

The IPL opening ceremony will be held in Mumbai. (Twitter/IPL)

IPL is set to start with a blockbuster encounter between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Before the match, the fans will witness the opening ceremony of the tournament which will take place at the Wankhede Stadium.

Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandes and Tamannah Bhatia are expected to perform in the ceremony. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are the only two captains who will be attending the ceremony this time.

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony will take place on 7 April, 2018 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It will begin at 6:15 pm IST on Saturday. IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony will be broadcast on Star Sports network. You can live stream it on Hotstar and Jio.

The Spirit of Cricket captain’s pledge is as integral a part of the Indian Premier League opening ceremony as is the swashbuckling show put on by various Indian and international artists to kick-start every edition of one of the most successful domestic T20 leagues in the world. But this time round, the captain’s pledge is set to be filmed in advance on April 6 and the recording will be played out during the opening ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium on April 7 before the opening game between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.







Also Watch

hrithik roshanIndian Premier LeagueIPL 2018IPL opening ceremony
First Published: April 7, 2018, 2:19 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
FULL Ranking