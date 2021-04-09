Will There be an IPL 2021 Opening Ceremony? - Here's Everything You Need to Know

As the Indian Premier League returns to Indian soil amid the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country, one important question that the fans are asking is will there be an opening ceremony this time around. The IPL opening ceremony has always been an integral part of the cricket extravaganza, but ever since the CoA (Committee of Administrators) took over the working of BCCI for a brief while, the glam and glitz of the IPL opening ceremony had been toned down and due to the raging pandemic the IPL opening ceremony in 2020 was not held in the UAE.

But what about IPL 2021 Opening ceremony. Well, it does seem like there will not be an opening ceremony this time around in Chennai, where the IPL 2021 season opener between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore be played. However, it is learned that even the glam quotient of the IPL ceremony will not be there, there might be some of the formalities with a few dignitaries present.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

“This year’s IPL Opening ceremony for the first time shall have representation from the Differently abled governing council members. Jay Shah, the Secretary of the BCCI, has extended an invitation to the office bearers of the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI),” twitted the association’s official Twitter handle. The tweet has been retweeted by Shah as well.

Even though there has not been any official confirmation on the ceremony, BCCI had made it clear that Media will not be allowed to cover the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) from the venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic but if the situation improves the restriction will be lifted.

“Owing to the health and safety concerns, media personnel will not have access to the stadium to cover the games or team practice sessions,” the BCCI said in a release.

“If health and safety conditions are more favourable later in the season, media may be allowed to access the stadiums to cover the tournament. Such an announcement will be made in due course,” the BCCI statement read.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here