IPL Owners Await April 14 Advisory Before Planning Next Meeting
The coronavirus outbreak has seen the world come to a standstill and even sporting events across the globe have either been suspended or cancelled. The fate of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) also hangs in balance as the country is under a 21-day lockdown. And IPL franchises have decided that they will have the next meeting only after the government comes up with a fresh advisory on April 14.
