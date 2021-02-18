CRICKETNEXT

IPL Players Auction 2021 Live Updates: Auction to Being at 3:00 PM IST; 292 Players in Fray for 61 Slots

12:37 (IST)

How many players are set to be auctioned?

A total of 1,114 cricketers had registered for the event. However that list was cut down to 292 after the franchises submitted their shortlist of players.

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the auction.

Who are the players with maximum base price?

INR 2 Crore is the highest base price with Kedar Jadhav and Harbhajan Singh enlisting under it. Besides them, eight overseas players – Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy & Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket as well.

12 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

Who are the big names in the auction?

Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Morris, Shakib Al Hasan, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Harbhajan Singh, Jason Roy, Jhye Richardson, Kyle Jamieson

12:37 (IST)

Here are some details about the auction.

When and where is the IPL auction for IPL 2021?

The IPL auctions for 2021 season will be held on February 18, Thursday in Chennai.

What time will the IPL 2021 auction start?

3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the IPL 2021 auction live?

Live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the IPL 2021 auction online?

Available on Hotstar.

Is it a mega auction?

No, the auction for the 2021 season is not a mega auction. However, there are still quite a few star players available to be picked.

12:06 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL Auction 2021. 292 players in fray, 61 slots up for grabs. Punjab Kings with the biggest purse; KKR and SRH with the smallest. Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Morris big names in the auction. The madness begins 3:00 PM IST. Stay tuned!!!   

IPL Players Auction 2021 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL Auction 2021. 292 players in the fray, 61 slots up for grabs. Punjab Kings with the biggest purse; KKR and SRH with the smallest. Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Morris big names in the auction. The madness begins 3:00 PM IST. Stay tuned!!!

The upcoming Indian Premier (IPL) 2021 mini auction is scheduled to take place in Chennai on Thursday, February 18. Ahead of the cash rich league’s player auction, the Board of Controller for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL governing council has reportedly confirmed close to 292 players to be part of the auction pool for the upcoming tournament.

The IPL 2021 mini auction will begin at 3 pm and the eight participating IPL franchises will look to fill their vacancies and bolster their squad. However, the BCCI is yet to officially announce the start date of IPL 2021. According to reports, the 14th edition of the popular tournament is likely to start in the third week of April.

Among the 292 players – approximately 164 Indian players and 125 overseas players and three from associate nations are enlisted for the auctions. There will be 61 vacant slots spread between eight franchises up for grabs.

Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will have the highest number of slots available (11), while Sunrisers Hyderabad come in with a limited budget of 10.75 crore. The Kings XI Punjab enter the auction with the highest purse (approx. Rs 53.20 crore), while former champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will have an interesting auction with a Rs 19.90 crore purse and six slots to fill, among others.

