IPL Players Auction 2021 Live Updates: Auction to Being at 3:00 PM IST; 292 Players in Fray for 61 Slots

12:37 (IST)

How many players are set to be auctioned?

A total of 1,114 cricketers had registered for the event. However that list was cut down to 292 after the franchises submitted their shortlist of players.

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the auction.

Who are the players with maximum base price?

INR 2 Crore is the highest base price with Kedar Jadhav and Harbhajan Singh enlisting under it. Besides them, eight overseas players – Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy & Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket as well.

12 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

Who are the big names in the auction?

Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Morris, Shakib Al Hasan, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Harbhajan Singh, Jason Roy, Jhye Richardson, Kyle Jamieson