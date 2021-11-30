IPL Players Retention Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online And on TV

The road to the IPL 2022 commenced last month as the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) picked two new franchises to be based out of Lucknow and Ahmedabad. They will make their league debut next season.

Live Updates: IPL 2022 Players Retention

On Tuesday, the eight existing IPL franchises will be announcing the list of the retained and released players ahead of the mega auction.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, the eight teams have been given a deadline to submit the names of the players retained by Tuesday afternoon. Each team is allowed to retain a maximum of four players from their current squad. The limit is one more than what was allowed during the 2018 auction.

Out of the four players, the teams can retain a maximum of three Indian players and a maximum of two overseas cricketers. Notably, the team which retains four players will have to spend a whopping INR 42 crore out of their total purse of RNS 90 crore. INR 33 crore will be deducted for the team retaining three players while the team which decided to retain only two players will have to let go of INR 24 crore.

IPL Retention List: Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit And Pant Retained

The franchises will see INR 14 crore deducted if they retain just one player while a single uncapped player will set a team down by INR 4 crore.

Also, this time around, the teams won’t be able to make use of the Right to Match (RTM) card during the auction.

When will the IPL 2022 retention list be announced?

The IPL 2022 retention list will be announced on November 30, Tuesday.

What time will the IPL 2022 retention announcement begin?

The announcement is scheduled to start at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2022 Retention?

Star Sports Network holds the rights for broadcasting the tournament. Fans can tune in to Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD to watch the event live.

How do I watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 Retention?

The ceremony will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here