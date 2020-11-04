IPL Playoffs 2020: Delhi Capitals’ Road to Playoffs in Season 13

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals have qualified for IPL 2020 playoffs where they will face Mumbai Indians on November 5 at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

In the league matches, Delhi Capitals won eight of the 14 matches they played. They are at the second spot in the standings with 16 points. Here is how they reached the IPL 2020 playoffs:

DC vs KXIP (Dubai International Stadium)

The outcome of this match was decided in the super over as both Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab had made 157. DC won this match in the super over with four balls remaining.

DC vs CSK (Dubai International Stadium)

Delhi Capitals, batting first, had scored 175 at the loss of three wickets. When they came to defend the total, they restricted Chennai Super Kings to 131. DC emerged victorious by 44 runs.

DC vs SRH (Sheikh Zayed Stadium)

In this fixture, Delhi Capitals were given a target of 163 by Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Shreyas Iyer-led team could only put 147 on the scoreboard, losing the match by 15 runs.

DC vs KKR (Sharjah cricket Stadium)

Delhi Capitals made 228 in 20 overs at the loss of four wickets. They had a huge total to defend. Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs as the opposition could only make 210.

DC vs RCB (Dubai International Stadium)

The Iyer-led side once again put up a big total. They scored 196. Chasing the target, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore only managed to score 137. DC won the game by 59 runs.

DC vs RR (Sharjah cricket Stadium)

Batting first, Delhi smashed 184 runs in 20 overs. Delhi Capitals’ bowlers gave a tough time to Rajasthan Royals batsmen, restricting the opposition at 138. DC outperformed RR by 46 runs.

DC vs MI (Sheikh Zayed Stadium)

Delhi Capitals lost this match after winning three games on the trot. Delhi had set a target of 163 for Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians chased it comfortably with five wickets remaining.

DC vs RR (Dubai International Stadium)

In the league matches of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals got the better of Rajasthan Royals for the second time. In this match, DC defeated RR by 13 runs.

DC vs CSK (Sharjah cricket Stadium)

Replicating the performance of the previous game, Delhi Capitals registered a five-wicket win over MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. Delhi chased the target of 180 in 19.5 overs losing five wickets.

DC vs KXIP (Dubai International Stadium)

Kings XI Punjab settled the score of the previous defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals by outperforming the Iyer-led side by five wickets. Delhi had scored 164, giving a target of 165 to Punjab. KXIP chased the target in 19 overs.

DC vs KKR (Sheikh Zayed Stadium)

In this match, Delhi batting collapsed terribly. KKR, batting first, had scored 194. When Delhi came to bat, they only managed to put up 135 on the scoreboard, losing the fixture by 59 runs.

DC vs SRH (Dubai International Stadium)

David Warner-led SRH handed a crushing defeat to DC. Batting first, SRH scored 219 runs. In their response, Delhi got out at 131. SRH defeated Delhi by 88 runs.

DC vs MI (Dubai International Stadium)

Delhi in this fixture of IPL 2020 batted poorly. They only scored 110 runs in 20 overs. Mumbai comfortably chased the target of 111 with nine wickets remaining.

DC vs RCB (Sheikh Zayed Stadium)

After losing four games in a row, Delhi Capitals finally emerged victorious in their last league match of IPL 2020. They got the better of RCB by six wickets.