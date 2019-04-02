Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL Points Table 2019: KXIP vs DC: Curran Takes KXIP to Second Place

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 2, 2019, 11:42 AM IST
IPL Points Table 2019: KXIP vs DC: Curran Takes KXIP to Second Place

Kings XI Punjab's bowler Sam Curran celebrates with his team mates after winning the Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL T20) cricket match against Delhi Capitals in Mohali. (Image: AFP)

Loading...
A lower-order collapse late in the innings saw Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Monday (April 1) to register their second win of the tournament.

DC were cantering along at a brisk pace and looked likely to emerge winners after restricting KXIP to 166/9 in the first innings.

Rishabh Pant and Colin Ingram – arguably two of the most destructive hitters in DC – had put together a 62-run stand for the fourth wicket which came to an end when Mohammad Shami bowled Pant in the 17th over.

Ashwin then ran out Chris Morris on the next ball at which point the nerves seem to set in for DC. Yet with Hanuma Vihari and Ingram at the crease and just 23 runs needed, the game was still in their control.

However, Sam Curran bowled an inspired spell that saw him end the game with figures of 2.2-0-11-4, including a hat-trick claimed over the course of two overs.

Curran first got rid of Ingram in the 18th over, making the South African hole out to Karun Nair at long-off before getting Harshal Patel to edge one behind the stumps on the final ball of the over.

After Shami bowled an inspired 19th over, conceding just 4 runs and taking a wicket, Curran came on to bowl the final over with DC needing 15 to win with 2 wickets in hand.

But after two well-placed yorkers rattled the stumps of Kagiso Rabada and Sandeep Lamichhane, Curran was celebrating a hat-trick that handed KXIP what at one point looked like an unlikely win.

POSTEAMPLDWINLOSTNET RRPTS
1CSK3300.5076
2KXIP4310.1646
3SRH3212.1114
4KKR3210.5554
5DC4220.2154
6MI312-0.752
7RR303-0.5750
8RCB303-2.4130
ipl 2019ipl 2019 points tableKXIP
First Published: April 2, 2019, 11:36 AM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking