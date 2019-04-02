IPL Points Table 2019: KXIP vs DC: Curran Takes KXIP to Second Place

Loading...
DC were cantering along at a brisk pace and looked likely to emerge winners after restricting KXIP to 166/9 in the first innings.
Rishabh Pant and Colin Ingram – arguably two of the most destructive hitters in DC – had put together a 62-run stand for the fourth wicket which came to an end when Mohammad Shami bowled Pant in the 17th over.
Ashwin then ran out Chris Morris on the next ball at which point the nerves seem to set in for DC. Yet with Hanuma Vihari and Ingram at the crease and just 23 runs needed, the game was still in their control.
However, Sam Curran bowled an inspired spell that saw him end the game with figures of 2.2-0-11-4, including a hat-trick claimed over the course of two overs.
Curran first got rid of Ingram in the 18th over, making the South African hole out to Karun Nair at long-off before getting Harshal Patel to edge one behind the stumps on the final ball of the over.
After Shami bowled an inspired 19th over, conceding just 4 runs and taking a wicket, Curran came on to bowl the final over with DC needing 15 to win with 2 wickets in hand.
But after two well-placed yorkers rattled the stumps of Kagiso Rabada and Sandeep Lamichhane, Curran was celebrating a hat-trick that handed KXIP what at one point looked like an unlikely win.
First Published: April 2, 2019, 11:36 AM IST