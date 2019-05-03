IPL Points Table 2019 | MI vs SRH: MI Book Playoff Spot After Win Against SRH

Loading...
It was Bumrah who came out on top, while Rashid ran into an in-form Hardik Pandya as Mumbai sealed their play-offs berth with a thrilling win.
Both sides were tied on 162, with Pandey stretching the game to the Super Over hitting Hardik for a last-ball six. Sunrisers, though, couldn't quite do the job as they managed just eight runs in the Super Over, losing two wickets in four balls. Pandey, who had remained unbeaten on 71 off 47 in the chase, was run out first ball when he tried a second run. Mohammad Nabi, who had made a crucial 20-ball 31, hit Bumrah for a six but fell when he became too greedy and tried another big hit. Hyderabad couldn't utilise two crucial balls, which would cost them big.
Kane Williamson turned to Rashid for the Super Over despite having Bhuvneshwar Kumar, but Hardik made light work of the target hitting a straight six first ball.
Prior to the Super Over, Hyderabad had plenty of starts but none, barring Pandey, kicked on.
Wriddhiman Saha led their charge early on with a 15-ball 25, while Martin Guptill, playing his first game of the season, scored 15 off 11. However, both fell to Jasprit Bumrah within the Power Play, exposing the untested and out-of-form middle order.
Hyderabad still managed 59 for 2 in the Power Play but their bigger challenge started then. They needed Kane Williamson to step up, but he fell lbw when he missed a sweep shot off Krunal Pandya. Mumbai won a successful review for a key wicket.
At one end, Pandey was striking cleanly and scoring briskly, racing to 21 off 10 when Williamson fell. Realising the need for a partnership, Pandey and Vijay Shankar nudged around for singles in the middle overs as spinners Krunal and Rahul Chahar bowled tidy spells.
But just when they needed the partnership to stretch, Vijay gave it away mishiting Krunal to long on. Abhishek Sharma too fell soon, leaving it all to Pandey.
Pandey and Nabi kept going, chipping away at the target with timely boundaries. The equation of 48 off 24 became 29 off 12, which eventually came down to 17 off 6 with Pandey slamming Bumrah for two boundaries in the penultimate over.
With Lasith Malinga having bowled out, Rohit Sharma had to turn to Hardik Pandya for the final over, although he had the option of Barinder Sran. Nabi made the equation gettable with a straight six of the third ball, before falling on the next. It all boiled down to 7 off the final ball, which Pandey smashed over long-on for a six to take the game into a Super Over.
Mumbai made an interesting decision to bat first, given they usually love chasing at the Wankhede. Rohit Sharma also admitted at the toss that there would be dew later on, which made the decision even more puzzling.
However, the captain gave Mumbai a quick start, slamming five boundaries in the first two overs off Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed. Rohit raced to 20 off 11, but once again failed to carry on when he fell to Khaleel in the sixth over looking for another big shot.
Mumbai managed only 44 runs in the Power Play as Quinton de Kock struggled to get going, managing only 11 off 14 in the Power Play.
From there on, it was a case of de Kock batting through while others played cameos around him. Suryakumar Yadav looked good before he fell for a 17-ball 23. Hardik started in blazing fashion but fell for a 10-ball 18. Evin Lewis, who came in at No. 4, looked out of his comfort zone and fell for one looking to slog-sweep Nabi.
De Kock accelerated a touch towards the end, but Mumbai didn't quite get the strong finish they wanted. De Kock went from 25 off 28 to cross his half-century in 48 balls, as Mumbai managed 49 runs in the last five.
Khaleel picked three wickets although he went for 42, while the Afghan spin duo of Rashid Khan and Nabi conceded just 45 runs between them in eight overs.
First Published: May 3, 2019, 7:35 AM IST