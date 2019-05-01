IPL Points Table 2019 | RCB vs RR: RCB Officially Knocked Out After a Washout Tie

Loading...
Rain delayed the start of the match and it was only at 11:26 PM IST that the ground was good enough to host a five-overs-a-side affair.
After being put in to bat and having to wait hours as the rain refused to relent, RCB were able to put up 62-7 in their five overs.
Varun Aaron’s first over went for 23 runs. Virat Kohli started proceedings with back to back sixes before taking a single and getting AB de Villiers on strike.
De Villiers got two boundaries of his own and the home fans, who had to wait nearly 3 and a half hours to watch the game, were clearly salivating at the prospect of another Kohli-AB special.
Shreyas Gopal came on to bowl the second over and was greeted with a six and a four by Kohli. But Gopal had removed both these batsmen when the two teams met earlier this season and that is exactly what happened again.
A ball tossed up nicely saw Kohli go for another big shot but the lack of pace meant he only found Liam Livingstone at long-on.
de Villiers departed next, attempting a slog off another ball that was temptingly tossed up but only managed to splice it up and Riyan Parag collected a simple catch at extra cover.
On a hat-trick, the youngster once again looped one up towards Marcus Stoinis who whacked it but found Steve Smith at mid-off.
The hat-trick turned the game on its head. RCB looked on course to possibly reach the 100-run mark thanks to their start but they lost regular wickets thereafter and their innings ended without much flourish.
In reply, RR managed 41-1 in 3.2 overs and the match was nicely poised as they needed 22 more runs in 10 balls and had just lost Sanju Samson – who was striking the ball well – thanks to Yuzvendra Chahal.
However, another downpour saw the match instantly called off as there was no reserve time left.
First Published: May 1, 2019, 10:45 AM IST