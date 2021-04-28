- Match 23 - 28 Apr, WedMatch Ended171/3(20.0) RR 8.55
IPL Points Table 2021: Orange Cap Holder and Purple Cap Holder List After CSK vs SRH Match
IPL 2021, CSK v SRH Latest Points Table Update: Chennai reclaim top spot with a comfortable win over SRH
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 28, 2021, 11:54 PM IST
IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH Latest Points Table Update: A 129-run opening stand between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in an Indian Premier League contest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Wednesday. Gaikwad made 75 off 44 balls (12×4) while du Plessis scored 56 off 38 balls (6×4, 1×6) as CSK chased down 171/3 put up by SRH with nine balls to spare.
IPL 2021 Points Table Latest Update
With this win, Chennai Super Kings dethrone Royal Challengers Bangalore from the top spot. After 6 games, both CSK and RCB have 10 points each, however, MS Dhoni’s team pips Virat Kohli’s on the virtue of better run-rate.
IPL 2021 Orange Cap Update
Following his knock of 56 off just 38 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Faf du Plessis has now become the holder of the IPL Orange Cap with 270 runs in 6 matches. Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan with 265 runs is second in the table. PBKS captain KL Rahul is third with 240 runs in 6 matches. Fourth in the table is Glenn Maxwell with 223 runs in 6 matches.
IPL 2021 Purple Cap Update
RCB’s Harshal Patel is still the purple cap holder in IPL 2021. He tops the list with 17 wickets in six matches, followed by Avesh Khan of Delhi Capitals with 12 wickets in six matches. Third, in the list is SRH’s Rashid Khan with 9 wickets from 6 matches, closely followed by Rahul Chahar with 9 wickets in 5 matches.
