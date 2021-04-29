IPL Points Table 2021: Orange Cap Holder and Purple Cap Holder List After DC vs KKR Match

IPL 2021, DC vs KKR Latest Points Table Update: Prithvi Shaw’s rampaging 41-ball 82 (11x4s, 3x6s) helped Delhi Capitals (DC) power to a seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday night. Chasing 154/6 put up by KKR, Shaw went after the bowling right from the start, taking 25 runs (including one wide) off Shivam Mavi’s first over. He thrashed six fours of the first six legitimate deliveries of the innings. It was the third most expensive over in IPL history.

IPL 2021 Points Table Latest Update

With this win, Delhi Capitals displace Royal Challengers Bangalore from the second spot. After 7 games, DC have 10 points as compared to RCB’s 10 from 6 games, however, Rishabh Pant’s team has a better run-rate.

IPL 2021 | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Update

Following his knock of 46 off 47 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders, Shikhar Dhawan has reclaimed the IPL Orange cap. The southpaw has now 311 runs from 7 games. Second, in the table is Faf du Plessis with 270 runs in 6 matches. Shikhar Dhawan’s opening partner Prithvi Shaw following his blistering knock of 82 off just 41 balls has occupied the third spot with 269 runs in 7 matches. PBKS captain KL Rahul is fourth with 240 runs in 6 matches.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Update

RCB’s Harshal Patel is still the purple cap holder in IPL 2021. He tops the list with 17 wickets in six matches, followed by Avesh Khan of Delhi Capitals with 13 wickets in seven matches. Third and fourth on the list is MI’s Rahul Chaharand RR’s Chris Morris with 11 wickets each in 6 matches.

