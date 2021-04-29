- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
KOL
DEL156/3(20.0) RR 7.7
Delhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
- Match 24 - 29 Apr, ThuMatch Ended171/4(20.0) RR 8.55
RAJ
MUM172/3(20.0) RR 8.55
Mumbai beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 27 - 1 May, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
IPL Points Table 2021: Orange Cap Holder and Purple Cap Holder List After DC vs KKR Match
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR Latest Points Table Update: Delhi Capitals move to second place with a win over KKR
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 29, 2021, 11:33 PM IST
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR Latest Points Table Update: Prithvi Shaw’s rampaging 41-ball 82 (11x4s, 3x6s) helped Delhi Capitals (DC) power to a seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday night. Chasing 154/6 put up by KKR, Shaw went after the bowling right from the start, taking 25 runs (including one wide) off Shivam Mavi’s first over. He thrashed six fours of the first six legitimate deliveries of the innings. It was the third most expensive over in IPL history.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
IPL 2021 Points Table Latest Update
With this win, Delhi Capitals displace Royal Challengers Bangalore from the second spot. After 7 games, DC have 10 points as compared to RCB’s 10 from 6 games, however, Rishabh Pant’s team has a better run-rate.
IPL 2021 | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP
IPL 2021 Orange Cap Update
Following his knock of 46 off 47 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders, Shikhar Dhawan has reclaimed the IPL Orange cap. The southpaw has now 311 runs from 7 games. Second, in the table is Faf du Plessis with 270 runs in 6 matches. Shikhar Dhawan’s opening partner Prithvi Shaw following his blistering knock of 82 off just 41 balls has occupied the third spot with 269 runs in 7 matches. PBKS captain KL Rahul is fourth with 240 runs in 6 matches.
IPL 2021 Purple Cap Update
RCB’s Harshal Patel is still the purple cap holder in IPL 2021. He tops the list with 17 wickets in six matches, followed by Avesh Khan of Delhi Capitals with 13 wickets in seven matches. Third and fourth on the list is MI’s Rahul Chaharand RR’s Chris Morris with 11 wickets each in 6 matches.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2429 Apr, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
-
HYD vs CHE, IPL, 2021, Match 2328 Apr, 2021 DelhiChennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
-
BLR vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2227 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadBangalore beat Delhi by 1 run
-
PUN vs KOL, IPL, 2021, Match 2126 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadKolkata beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
PBKS vs RCB, IPL, 202130 Apr Friday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
MI vs CSK, IPL, 202101 May Saturday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs SRH, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
PBKS vs DC, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
KKR vs RCB, IPL, 202103 May Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule