IPL Points Table 2021: Orange Cap Holder and Purple Cap Holder List After DC vs RCB Match

IPL 2021, DC vs RCB Latest Points Table Update: Royal Challengers Bangalore rode on an AB de Villiers special and a solid final over from Mohammad Siraj to inflict a one-run defeat on Delhi Capitals in the IPL here on Tuesday. The ever-reliable de Villiers scored an unbeaten 42-ball 75 to power RCB to 171 for five before their bowlers, led by Harshal Patel (2/37), Mohammed Siraj (1/44) Kyle Jamieson (1/32), restricted Delhi to 170 for four. Needing 14 off the final over, Delhi fell agonisingly short as Rishabh Pant’s back-to-back fours off the remaining two balls did not prove to be enough. Shimron Hetmyer (53 not out off 25) displayed some sensational hitting while batting alongside Pant (58 not out off 48) but they could not take their team over the line.

IPL 2021 Points Table Latest Update

This was RCB’s fifth win in six matches and put them back on top of the points table after a huge loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous match had displaced them from the top spot. DC, who are third after their second loss in six games, had their backs to the wall at 92 for four in 12.4 overs. However, Hetmyer turned it on and added 78 runs in 44 balls with skipper Rishabh Pant (58 not out off 48 balls) to take the team within striking distance of victory.

PL 2021 | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Update

Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan with 265 runs remains the holder of the Orange Cap. PBKS captain KL Rahul is in the second position with 240 runs in 6 matches. Third, in the table is Glenn Maxwell with 223 runs in 6 matches, followed by Faf du Plessis in the fourth position with 214 runs.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Update

RCB’s Harshal Patel is still the purple cap holder in IPL 2021. He tops the list with 17 wickets in six matches, followed by Avesh Khan of Delhi Capitals with 12 wickets in six matches. Rahul Chahar and Chris Morris with 9 wickets each occupy the third and the fourth positions respectively.

