- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuUp Next
RCB
RR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
IPL Points Table 2021: Orange Cap Holder and Purple Cap Holder List After Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match
IPL Points Table 2021: Delhi Capitals move up to second place following their 6 wicket win over Mumbai Indians
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 21, 2021, 12:34 AM IST
IPL 2021, DC vs MI Latest Points Table Update: Leg-spinner Amit Mishra’s four wickets for 24 runs helped Delhi Capitals (DC) ease to a six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in an Indian Premier League match here at the M A Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday night. The win put DC second on the points table, just behind Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). While both teams have six points, RCB is ahead on net run rate.
IPL 2021 Points Table Latest Update
Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore retained the top spot on the IPL points, meanwhile, Delhi Super Kings toppled Chennai super Kings following their 6-wicket victory of Mumbai Indians to claim the second spot on the table. Mumbai have now moved down to the fourth spot.
IPL 2021 Orange Cap Update
Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan remains the holder of the Orange Cap. His 45 off 42 balls helped him increase his lead at the top. Dhawan after four games has 231 runs, which is 52 better than second-placed Maxwell. Third, on the list is PBKS skipper KL Rahul(157) followed by KKR’s Nitish Rana(155)
IPL 2021 Purple Cap Update
RCB’s Harshal Patel is still the purple cap holder in IPL 2021. He tops the list with nine wickets in three matches, closely followed by Delhi Capitals’ Avesh Khan and Mumbai Indians’ Rahul Chahar, both of them have 8 wickets after 4 games. Trent Boult who has six wickets from four matches completes the top four.
