IPL Points Table 2021: Orange Cap Holder and Purple Cap Holder List After KKR vs PBKS Match

IPL 2021, KKR v PBKS Latest Points Table Update: A clinical bowling performance followed by adequate batting by Kolkata Knight Riders thumped Punjab Kings by five wickets in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Monday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.Disciplined bowling, first by the pacers and then by spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, helped restrict Punjab Kings (PBKS) to 123/9 . KKR lost five wickets for the chase but got it done in 16.4 overs, captain Eoin Morgan (47) and Rahul Tripathi (41) scoring 40s.Shivam Mavi set it up with a spell of 1 for 13 from 4 overs straight with the new ball. Narine then took 2 wickets for 22 and Varun Chakravarthy 1 for 24 as KKR got wickets at frequent intervals to derail the PBKS innings.

IPL 2021 Points Table Latest Update

Thanks to Eoin Morgan’s innings KKR have bounced back from the bottom spot in the league standings to jump upto number five in the latest standings.Earlier, courtesy of an all-round show from Ravindra Jadeja, Chennai Super Kings humble Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs to reclaim the top spot. Later on, Delhi Capitals’ super over win have propelled them to the second spot.

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Update

Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan(259) remains the holder of the Orange Cap. PBKS captain KL Rahul who remained unbeaten against Mumbai Indians has retained his second position with 221 runs in 5 matches. Third, in the table is Faf du Plessis with 214 runs in 5 matches, followed by Jonny Bairstow in the fourth position with 211 runs.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Update

RCB’s Harshal Patel, despite getting hammered for 37 runs in the final over against CSK is still the purple cap holder in IPL 2021. He tops the list with fifteen wickets in five matches, followed by Avesh Khan of Delhi Capitals with 11 wickets in five matches. Rahul Chahar and Chris Morris with 9 wickets each occupy the third and the fourth positions respectively.

