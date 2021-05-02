IPL Points Table 2021: Orange Cap Holder and Purple Cap Holder List After MI vs CSK Match

IPL 2021, MI vs CSK Latest Points Table Update: Mumbai’s veteran West Indies all-rounder played one of the innings of his career as he muscled Mumbai Indians past Chennai Super Kings in match number 27 of the ongoing Indian Premier League. Chasing 219, Mumbai got off to a decent start as Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock hit boundaries and sixes at regular intervals to keep the scoreboard ticking. Mumbai hit a slump after they lost three quick wickets but Kieron Pollard’s quickfire innings of 87 not out off 34 balls overshadowed Ambati Rayudu’s unbeaten 72 off 27 balls as Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by four wickets in a last-ball thriller.

Pollard added 89 for the fourth wicket with Krunal Pandya and got to his fifty in just 17 balls with back-to-back boundaries off Shardul Thakur. Then with 47 runs needed in the last three overs, the Mumbai Indians took 17 runs off the 18th over bowled by Thakur, then 15 off the 19th over bowled by Sam Curran and finally 16 off the last over bowled by Lungi Ngidi to cross the finish line.

IPL 2021 Points Table Latest Update

The points table remain unchanged, despite the loss against Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings sit at number one position with 10 points. Second and third, on the list is Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively with 10 points. The difference in position is because of the run rate. Mumbai after their win, now have 8 points, two points clear of Punjab Kings in the fifth position after having played the same number of games.

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Update

Punjab Kings captain following his knock against RCB has captured the IPL Orange Cap with 331 runs in 7 games. Chennai Super Kings opener Faf du Plessis occupy the second position with 320 runs in 7 games. Third and fourth on the list are Shikhar Dhawan and his opening partner Prithvi Shaw with 311 and 269 runs respectively after 7 games.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Update

RCB’s Harshal Patel is still the purple cap holder in IPL 2021. He tops the list with 17 wickets in six matches, followed by Avesh Khan of Delhi Capitals with 13 wickets in seven matches. Third and fourth on the list is MI’s Rahul Chahar and RR’s Chris Morris with 11 wickets from 7 and 6 matches respectively.

