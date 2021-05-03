IPL Points Table 2021: Orange Cap Holder and Purple Cap Holder List After PBKS vs DC Match

IPL 2021, PBKS vs DC Latest Points Table Update: Delhi Capitals registered their sixth win of the season as they easily beat Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Winning the toss Rishabh Pant sent Punajb Kings to bat first and riding on their stand-in captain Mayank Agarwal’s unbeaten 99, they set a target of 167 for DC. Coming onto bat, Delhi were off to a good start as Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan played some good cricket to lay the foundation for an easy run chase. Shaw departed but Shikhar Dhawan continued as he scored his third half-century of the season. Delhi lost two more wickets but reached their target inside 18 overs. Shikhar Dhawan remained unbeaten on 69 off 47 balls.

Meanwhile, in the first match of the day, Jos Buttler’s maiden T20 ton coupled with three-wicket hauls from Mustafizur Rahman and Chris Morris helped Rajasthan Royals cruise to a 55-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a mammoth target of 221, Rahman and Morris led the way as RR restricted SRH to 165 for eight wickets in 20 overs.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

IPL 2021 Points Table Latest Update

With this win, Delhi Capitals move to the top of the points table with 12 points from 8 games. MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings now move down to the second spot in the points table with 10 points from seven games. Royal Challengers Bangalore occupy the third position and Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians sit on fourth place with 8 points to their name.

IPL 2021 | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Update

Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan following his patient match-winning knock against PBKS has reclaimed the Orange Cap with 380 runs from 8 matches. Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul is in second place with 331 runs in 7 games. Chennai Super Kings opener Faf du Plessis occupy the third position with 320 runs in 7 games. Fourth on the list is Shikhar Dhawan’s opening partner Prithvi Shaw with 308 runs from 8 games.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Update

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Harshal Patel is still the purple cap holder in IPL 2021. He tops the list with 17 wickets in six matches, followed by Avesh Khan of Delhi Capitals with 14 wickets in eight matches. Third and fourth on the list is Rajasthan Royals’ Chris Morris with 14 wickets and Mumbai Indians’ Rahul Chahar with 11 wickets from 7 matches each.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here