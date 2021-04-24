- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriMatch Ended131/6(20.0) RR 6.55
MUM
PUN132/1(20.0) RR 6.55
Punjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
IPL Points Table 2021: Orange Cap Holder and Purple Cap Holder List After PBKS vs MI Match
IPL Points Table 2021: Punjab Kings move up to 5th places following their win over Mumbai
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 24, 2021, 1:25 AM IST
IPL 2021, PBKS vs MI Latest Points Table Update: Mumbai Indians’ (MI) middle and lower order batting failed once again as the defending champions succumbed to their second successive loss in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat them by nine wickets with 14 balls to spare to register their second win of the season.
While MI have struggled with the bat in previous games too but they have managed to put up scores with which they could fight. However, in the last two matches they have failed to get to even 140 which has resulted in losses. On Friday, they were restricted to their lowest total of the season — 131 for six in 20 overs, despite Rohit Sharma getting 63.
IPL 2021 Points Table Latest Update
Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore retained the top spot on the IPL points table so have Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians following MI’s 9-wicket loss at the hands of Punjab Kings.
IPL 2021 Orange Cap Update
Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan remains the holder of the Orange Cap. PBKS captain KL Rahul who remained unbeaten against Mumbai Indians has climbed to the second position and has 221 runs in 5 matches. Third, in the table is Rohit Sharma with 201 runs in 5 matches followed by Glenn Maxwell with 176 runs in 4 matches.
IPL 2021 Purple Cap Update
RCB’s Harshal Patel is still the purple cap holder in IPL 2021. He tops the list with twelve wickets in four matches, followed by Rahul Chahar who has 9 wickets in 5 matches. His cousin Deepak is in the third position with 8 wickets followed by Delhi Capitals’ Avesh Khan.
