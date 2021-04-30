IPL Points Table 2021: Orange Cap Holder and Purple Cap Holder List After PBKS vs RCB Match

IPL 2021, PBKS vs RCB Latest Points Table Update: Skipper KL Rahul’s unbeaten 91 (57) and an all-round effort by Harpreet Brar (25* and 3/19) along with Chris Gayle’s 46 (24) helped Punjab Kings smash Royal Challengers Bangalore by 34 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday night. Punjab posted 179 for 5 in 20 overs despite suffering a middle overs-collapse thanks to Rahul and Brar. The left-arm spinner Brar then got Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers as RCB were restricted to 145 for 8 in 20 overs.

IPL 2021 Points Table Latest Update

Punjab Kings were driven by Harpreet Brar who took three wickets as RCB’s chase got derailed. What happened after this win was RCB fell to third. Meanwhile Punjab Kings are now at fifth position and winning the battle in the lower half of the table. They are just ahead of KKR, RR and SRH.

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Update

Following his knock of 46 off 47 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders, Shikhar Dhawan has reclaimed the IPL Orange cap. The southpaw has now 311 runs from 7 games. Second, in the table is Faf du Plessis with 270 runs in 6 matches. Shikhar Dhawan’s opening partner Prithvi Shaw following his blistering knock of 82 off just 41 balls has occupied the third spot with 269 runs in 7 matches. PBKS captain KL Rahul is fourth with 240 runs in 6 matches.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Update

RCB’s Harshal Patel is still the purple cap holder in IPL 2021. He tops the list with 17 wickets in six matches, followed by Avesh Khan of Delhi Capitals with 13 wickets in seven matches. Third and fourth on the list is MI’s Rahul Chaharand RR’s Chris Morris with 11 wickets each in 6 matches.

