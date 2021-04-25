IPL Points Table 2021: Orange Cap Holder and Purple Cap Holder List After RR vs KKR Match

IPL 2021, RR vs KKR Latest Points Table Update: Kolkata Knight Riders slipped to last position, displacing Rajasthan Royals after the latter won comfortably by six wickets in their clash at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Put in to bat, KKR made only 133 for 9 in 20 overs, with Chris Morris bagging 4 for 23 in four overs. RR had no trouble chasing the low total, winning by six wickets in 18.5 overs. Captain Sanju Samson anchored the chase with 42 off 41.

Rajasthan Royals have now won 2 of their 5 matches, while KKR have won only 1 in their 5.

IPL 2021 Points Table Latest Update

Meanwhile, there were no changes to the top half of the table as Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore continued to lead the way with 8 points from 4 games. Second in the table are Chennai Super Kings, RCB’s opponents on Sunday. Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians make the rest of the top four.

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Update

Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan remains the holder of the Orange Cap. PBKS captain KL Rahul who remained unbeaten against Mumbai Indians has climbed to the second position and has 221 runs in 5 matches. Third, in the table is Rohit Sharma with 201 runs in 5 matches. RR captain Sanju Samson follows Rohit after his unbeaten 42, with a total of 187 runs from 5 games.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Update

RCB’s Harshal Patel is still the purple cap holder in IPL 2021. He tops the list with twelve wickets in four matches, followed by Rahul Chahar who has 9 wickets in 5 matches. Chris Morris, who picked up a four wicket haul, has risen to third in the list with 9 wickets from 5 games.

