- Match 20 - 25 Apr, SunMatch Ended159/4(20.0) RR 7.95
DEL
HYD159/7(20.0) RR 7.95
Delhi tied with Hyderabad (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 19 - 25 Apr, SunMatch Ended191/4(20.0) RR 9.55
CHE
BLR122/9(20.0) RR 9.55
Chennai beat Bangalore by 69 runs
IPL Points Table 2021: Orange Cap Holder and Purple Cap Holder List After SRH vs DC Match
IPL 2021, SRH vs DC Latest Points Table Update: Delhi Capitals move to the second position, CSK reclaim top spot.
- Shibasish Nandi
- Updated: April 26, 2021, 2:14 AM IST
IPL 2021, SRH v DC Latest Points Table Update: Kane Williamson’s unbeaten 66 off 51 balls went in vain as Delhi Capitals (DC) beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the first Super Over of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. Prithvi Shaw (53), Steve Smith (34) and captain Rishabh Pant (37) led DC to 159/4. SRH’s chase got off to a shaky start with captain David Warner (6) being run out in the fourth over and opener Jonny Bairstow (38) falling in the sixth. Williamson anchored the chase after that point but hardly found anyone at the other end capable of standing up to the challenge of facing the DC bowlers on the sluggish Chepauk pitch.
With this defeat, Sunrisers remain in the second-last spot in the points table, while RCB dropped to third.
IPL 2021 Points Table Latest Update
Earlier, courtesy of an all-round show from Ravindra Jadeja, Chennai Super Kings humble Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs to reclaim the top spot. Later on, Delhi Capitals’ super over win have propelled them to the second spot.
IPL 2021 | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP
IPL 2021 Orange Cap Update
Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan(259) remains the holder of the Orange Cap. PBKS captain KL Rahul who remained unbeaten against Mumbai Indians has retained his second position with 221 runs in 5 matches. Third, in the table is Faf du Plessis with 214 runs in 5 matches, followed by Jonny Bairstow in the fourth position with 211 runs.
IPL 2021 Purple Cap Update
RCB’s Harshal Patel, despite getting hammered for 37 runs in the final over against CSK is still the purple cap holder in IPL 2021. He tops the list with fifteen wickets in five matches, followed by Avesh Khan of Delhi Capitals with 11 wickets in five matches. Rahul Chahar and Chris Morris with 9 wickets each occupy the third and the fourth positions respectively.
