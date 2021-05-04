IPL Postponed With Immediate Effect: Read The Full Statement From BCCI
BCCI has confirmed the IPL 2021 has been postponed.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 4, 2021, 1:38 PM IST
It was inevitable with multiple cases of coronavirus being reported from various IPL franchises and on Tuesday, BCCI made it official when it announced IPL 2021 has been postponed with immediate effect. The board held an emergency meeting before making the call.
Below is the full statement on IPL 2021 suspension
The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect.
The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind.
These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times.
The BCCI will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021.
The BCCI would like to thank all the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, franchises, sponsors, partners and all the service providers who have tried their best to organise IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times.
