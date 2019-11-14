Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IPL Pre-auction Player Trades: Ajinkya Rahane Joins R Ashwin in Delhi Capitals

Delhi, who have been big movers in this window finalised their Ajinkya Rahane deal with Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Mayank Markande and Rahul Tewatia. Another deadline day move saw Dhawal Kulkarni‘s return to Mumbai Indians from Rajasthan Royals.

Cricketnext Staff |November 14, 2019, 10:21 PM IST
IPL Pre-auction Player Trades: Ajinkya Rahane Joins R Ashwin in Delhi Capitals

Ahead of the upcoming IPL auction on December 19 in Kolkata, franchises were allowed a pre-auction transfer window where they could trade players but only till November 14.

Delhi, who have been big movers in this window finalised their Ajinkya Rahane deal with Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Mayank Markande and Rahul Tewatia. Another deadline day move saw Dhawal Kulkarni‘s return to Mumbai Indians from Rajasthan Royals.

Rahane captained the Royals in 24 matches and represented them in 100 IPL games from 2011 to 2015 and again in 2018 and 2019, was also their top run-getter having scored 2810 runs at an average of 34.26 and a strike-rate of 122.65. Rahane also scored two centuries for the Royals and made 17 half-centuries.

On November 13, it was announced that Trent Boult has moved from Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians. It was also announced that Ankit Rajpoot would move from Kings XI Punjab to Rajasthan Royals while Krishnappa Gowtham would go the other way.

Here’s the complete list of player trades ahead of auction -

Mayank Markande (Mumbai Indians to Delhi Capitals) – INR 20 lakh

Sherfane Rutherford (Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians) – INR 6.2 crore

R Ashwin (Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals) – INR 7.6 crore

Jagadeesha Suchith (Delhi Capitals to Kings XI Punjab) – INR 20 lakh

Trent Boult (Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians) - INR 2.2 crore

Krishnappa Gowtham (Rajasthan Royals to Kings XI Punjab) - INR 6.2 crore

Ankit Rajpoot (Kings XI Punjab to Rajasthan Royals) - INR 3 crore

Dhawal Kulkarni (Rajasthan Royals to Mumbai Indians) - INR 75 lakh

Ajinkya Rahane (Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals) - INR 4 crore

Mayank Markande (Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals) - INR 20 lakh

Rahul Tewatia (Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals) - INR 3 crore

Ajinkya Rahaneipl 2020IPL auctionR Ashwin

