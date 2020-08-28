Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL RCB Team Squad 2020: Virat Kohli & Co. Good Blend of Youth & Experience

Indian Premier League: IPL 2020 is set to begin in the UAE from September 19. Here is the IPL 2020 team players list for Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Cricketnext Staff |August 28, 2020, 1:31 PM IST
RCB have options for death bowling, said Simon Katich and Mike HEsson

IPL 2020 is set to begin in the UAE from September 19, after Covid-19 forced the tournament out of India. During the IPL auctions teams in December 2019, teams had gone through many changes, and RCB was one of them. Here is the IPL 2020 team players list for Virat Kohli led Royal Challenger Bangalore:

Virat Kohli (C), Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Chris Morris, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pavan Deshpande, Pawan Negi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Kane Richardson, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

AB de Villiers could keep wickets for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020, RCB head coach Simon Katich said on Wednesday.

Parthiv Patel and Western Australia's Joshua Philippe are the only other wicket-keepers in the RCB squad, which means de Villiers could play the role in the tournament.

ALSO READ - IPL RR Team Squad 2020: Rajasthan Royals Bank on Foreign Stars for Success

"Obviously we've had a lot of discussions around the makeup of our team. AB has kept wickets in South Africa before so I'm sure that will be a topic for discussion. But what is the right balance in these conditions will also come into play. He's got a huge role to play for us, given the number of performances over the years for RCB and South Africa," Katich said.

Katich also said Devdutt Padikkal, the young Karnataka batsman who starred in their team's Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy victories recently, could potentially make his IPL debut. RCB are set to begin preparations for the tournament on Thursday. The IPL 2020 will begin on September 19. RCB are yet to win the tournament in 12 editions.

