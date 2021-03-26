IPL Recap: Highest Run-Getters in IPL 2020

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is upon us with IPL 2021 starting on April 9 with a blockbuster clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The teams have already started preparing and as we move closer to the beginning of another summer of cricket madness, we take a look at some of last year’s top performers.

In this list, we focus on the top performers with the bat in last year’s IPL, which was held at the United Arab Emirates.

KL RAHUL:

KL Rahul top-scored in last year’s IPL and was the Orange Cap winner despite playing three matches less than Shikhar Dhawan. Rahul raked up 670 runs from 14 matches at an average of 55.83

Rahul, who was also the captain of Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), one century and five fifties at a strike-rate of 129.34. In the 14 matches he played, Rahul hit 58 fours and 23 sixes.

SHIKHAR DHAWAN:

The southpaw showed great form last year in UAE and was one of the reasons behind Delhi’s great run to the final. Despite his partner Prithvi Shaw failing at one end, Dhawan kept scoring for the Capitals and ended up with 618 runs from 17 matches.

Dhawan averaged 44.14 last season and smashed two centuries and four fifties at a strike-rate of 144.73. Dhawan hit 67 fours and 12 sixes last season. His tally of 67 fours is the highest in last year’s competition.

DAVID WARNER:

David Warner was one of the key reasons behind the Orange Army’s run to the playoffs where they eventually lost to Capitals in the Eliminator by 17 runs. Warner failed in the final and was out for just two but before that he managed to drag his team to that spot and almost single handedly on occasions.

He scored a total of 548 runs from 16 matches last season at an average of 39.14. While he didn’t hit any centuries, he scored four fifties and had a strike-rate of 134.64. Warner hit 52 fours and 14 sixes in the season.

SHREYAS IYER:

The DC captain showed once again why he’s regarded so highly in the Indian circuit. He not only shouldered the responsibility of the team but also led from the front.

He finished as Delhi’s second highest run-getter in the season with 519 runs from 17 matches at an average of 34.60. He hit three fifties in the tournament and had a strike-rate of 123.27. Shreyas hit 40 boundaries and 16 sixes in the tournament last year.

ISHAN KISHAN:

The Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batsman recently made his T20I debut for India on the back of a sensational IPL where he piled up 516 runs from 14 matches and impressed everyone with his aggressive batting.

Kishan averaged 57.33 and hit four fifties with a strike-rate of 145.76. Kishan smashed 36 boundaries and 30 maximums in UAE.

QUINTON de KOCK:

The South African wicketkeeper-batsman opened the innings for Mumbai and played a key role in their fifth IPL title. He played some fantastic innings and gave Mumbai a brilliant start more often than not and in the process, scored 503 runs from 16 matches.

He averaged 35.92 and scored four fifties. He had a strike-rate of 140.50 and smashed 46 fours and 22 sixes.

SURYAKUMAR YADAV:

Suryakumar Yadav, much like Ishan Kishan, made his India debut after another impressive season for MI, where he batted up the order and scored 480 runs from 16 matches.

Surya was the key for Mumbai and hit four fifties. He averaged 40.00 and had a strike-rate of 145.1, hitting 61 boundaries and 11 sixes.

DEVDUTT PADIKKAL:

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Devdutt Padikkal won the ‘Emerging Player of the Tournament’ award for his tally of 473 runs from 15 matches as RCB made the playoffs.

Padikkal opened the batting for RCB and proved to be a solid starter as RCB made the final four. The southpaw averaged 31.53 and had a strike-rate of 124.80. Padikkal scored five fifties, hitting 51 fours and eight sixes.

VIRAT KOHLI:

The RCB skipper would like to believe he had a quiet season by his standards but still managed to score 466 runs from 15 matches as the side from Bengaluru made the top four.

Kohli hit three fifties and averaged 42.36 and had a strike-rate of 121.35. The Delhi dasher hit 23 fours and 11 sixes.

AB de VILLIERS:

Mr. 360 along with Kohli and Padikkal clicked for RCB last season and he accumulated 454 runs from 15 matches and put on a show more often than once in the desert nation with some sublime hitting.

AB registered five fifties and averaged 45.40 and had a strike-rate of 158.74. The South African hit 33 fours and 23 sixes last season.