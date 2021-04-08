IPL Recap: List of Hat-Tricks in The Indian Premier League History

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is around the corner and this will be the 14th edition of the cash-rich league. As teams get down to business and prepare for the start of the tournament on April 9, we take a look at all the hat-tricks that have taken place over the years. A total 19 hat-tricks have happened over the years with three coming twice in a single season in 2008 and 2017. Only three seasons in 2015, 2018 and 2020 didn’t see any hat-tricks.

Here is a list of all the hat-tricks taken in the IPL so far:

AMIT MISHRA

The leg-spinner has taken the most number of hat-tricks in the history of the tournament with three to his name and for three different franchises. His hat-tricks came against Deccan Chargers (5/17 in 2008 for Delhi Daredevils), Kings XI Punjab (4/9 in 2011 for Deccan Chargers) and Pune Warriors India (4/19 in 2013 for Sunrisers Hyderabad).

IPL 2021: Akash Chopra Thinks MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings Lacks ‘Overall Firepower’

YUVRAJ SINGH

The slow-left arm bowler has two hat-tricks to his name against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Deccan Chargers in the same season in 2009.His first hat-trick came against RCB when he picked up 3/22 in Durban, while his second was against DC in Johannesburg, where he returned with figures of 3/13. Both the hat-tricks came during his time with Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).

MAKHAYA NTINI

The South African took his only hat-trick during his time with Chennai Super Kings when he grabbed 4/21 against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008.

AJIT CHANDILA

Ajit Chandila took the first hat-trick of 2012 when he grabbed 4/13 against Pune Warriors India for Rajasthan Royals.

SAMUEL BADREE

The West Indian leg-spinner grabbed his hat-trick in 2017 against Mumbai Indians for RCB and returned with figures of 4/9.

ROHIT SHARMA

Rohit Sharma grabbed his hat-trick back in 2009 for Deccan Chargers against MI. He returned with figures of 4/6.

LAKSHMIPATHY BALAJI

Lakshmipathy Balaji took 5/25 for Chennai Super Kings against KXIP in 2008.

PRAVEEN KUMAR

Praveen Kumar grabbed his only hat-trick in IPL against RR in 2010. He ended with figures of 3/18.

IPL 2021: The Best Knocks of Rishabh Pant Over the Years

SUNIL NARINE

The KKR spinner grabbed his maiden hat-trick in the IPL against KXIP in 2013. He returned with figures of 3/33.

SHANE WATSON

Shane Watson’s hat-trick came against SRH in 2014 and he finished with figures of 3/13 for RR.

AXAR PATEL

Axar Patel’s hat-trick came for Kings XI Punjab against now defunct Gujarat Lions in 2016 when he picked up 4/21 in the match.

PRAVEEN TAMBE

Praveen Tambe’s hat-trick came against KKR for RR in 2014 as he picked up 3/26.

SHREYAS GOPAL

Shreyas Gopal grabbed his hat-trick against RCB in 2019. He returned with figures of 3/12 in a washed out game.

SAM CURRAN

Sam Curran’s first hat-trick came when he grabbed 4/11 in 2019 for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Capitals.

AJ TYE

AJ Tye bagged his first hat-trick when he picked up 5/17 for Gujarat Lions against Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017.

JAYDEV UNADKAT

Jaydev Unadkat picked up his first hat-trick when he grabbed 5/30 for RPS in 2017 against SRH.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here