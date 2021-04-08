IPL Recap: List of Highest-Scores In The History of Cash-Rich League

The Indian Premier League has seen some of the most outstanding knocks over the years. From Brendon McCullum’s 158* against Royal Challengers Bangalore on the opening night of the tournament to 2008 to Chris Gayle’s 175* against Pune Warriors, batsmen have entertained the spectators with some sublime hitting.

As the 14th edition of the IPL draws near, we take a look at some of the highest individual scores recorded in the history of the tournament.

CHRIS GAYLE

Chris Gayle has the highest score ever in the IPL with his 175* against Pune in 2013 for RCB. He slammed 175 off just 66 balls, hitting 13 fours and 17 sixes.

BRENDON McCULLUM

Brendon McCullum gave the world a glimpse of the IPL on the opening night with an unbeaten 158* off 73 balls against RCB for Kolkata Knight Riders. He slammed 10 fours and 13 sixes that night.

AB de VILLIERS

AB de Villiers slammed 133 not out of just 59 balls against Mumbai Indians for RCB in 2015. The South African hit 19 fours and four sixes that evening.

KL RAHUL

KL Rahul hit an unbeaten 132 not out off just 69 balls against RCB in 2020 in the UAE. He slammed 14 fours and seven sixes in his innings.

RISHABH PANT

Rishabh Pant notched up his maiden IPL ton with a 63-ball 128* effort against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018. He hit 15 fours and seven sixes that night.

MURALI VIJAY

Chennai Super Kings’ Murali Vijay hit 127 off 56 balls against Rajasthan Royals in 2009, where he hit eight fours and 11 sixes.

DAVID WARNER

David Warner slammed 126 off 59 balls for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017 against KKR. The southpaw hit 10 fours and eight sixes during his innings.

VIRENDER SEHWAG

Kings XI Punjab’s (now Punjab Kings) Virender Sehwag hit 122 off 58 balls against CSK in 2014. He slammed 12 fours and eight sixes in his innings.

PAUL VALTHATY

KXIP’s Paul Valthaty hit a 63-ball 120 not out against CSK in 2011. Valthaty hit 19 fours and two sixes in his 63-ball innings.

SHANE WATSON

Shane Watson slapped an unbeaten 117 in the 2018 IPL final against SRH. Watson hit 11 fours and eight sixes in his innings.

