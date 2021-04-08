IPL Recap: Top Five Moments from Last Season's Indian Premier League

The Indian Premier League is always filled with jaw dropping moments. From humongous sixes to magnificent catches, the IPL is truly a summer spectacle by all means with everyone around the world across different age groups tuning in to watch the show.

Last year’s IPL, despite being held outside India in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), produced immense buzz and moments for the fans to cheer for. Here we take a look at the top five moments from the UAE.

THE RAHUL TEWATIA SHOW

Rajasthan Royals’ Rahul Tewatia made everyone stand up and take notice of him when he absolutely took apart victory away from the jaws of defeat against Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings).

Mayank Agarwal slammed a 50-ball 106 while KL Rahul scored 69 as KXIP posted 223/3 from their 20 overs. Chasing 224 to win in Sharjah, RR made a solid effort with Sanju Samson scoring 85 and Steve Smith 50.But once they departed, their scoring rate dropped and it looked like they will lose,especially after Tewatia, who was sent up the order, wasted balls and looked like a failed experiment until the 18th over.Tewatia slammed Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over and helped RR win the game by four wickets and three balls remaining.

‘DEFINITELY NOT’

Chennai Super Kings had a disastrous season with them finishing seventh in UAE — their worst finish ever in the IPL. This was the first time ever CSK finished outside the playoffs spot in 13 seasons.

With CSK’s bad form in mind and MS Dhoni already retiring from international cricket earlier in 2020, there were speculations that the 2020 season might be his last in the IPL too. However, as the season came to an end, Danny Morrison asked ahead of their last game against Kings XI Punjab if it was the last time fans will see him play for CSK. He only had two words to say and a smile to offer — ‘Definitely Not’.

At the end of the match as well, Harsha Bhogle quizzed him about the same and this what Dhoni had to say.

“May be they thought I’m retiring — you know retired from international cricket, may be I’ll retire form the shortest form also,” Dhoni told Harsha after the CSK’s win. When Harsha once again asked the same to confirm, Dhoni smiled back and said,”definitely not.”

DE VILLIERS TAKES RR APART

It was an AB show when he helped Royal Challengers Bangalore chase down 76 runs from just 6.5 overs against RR, despite pace spearhead Jofra Archer having two overs in the bank. He went absolute berserk as RCB chased down 178 to win in the game in the 33rd match of the season.

De Villiers smacked 55 runs from just 22 balls including two sixes off Archer to help RCB go over the line. De Villiers took 16 off Archer’s over to break the ‘spine’ of RR’s bowling and take his team home.It was a typical De Villiers innings as he hit one boundary and six maximums at a strike-rate of 250.00 as RCB won with two balls to spare.

SUNIL NARINE’S MIDDLE ORDER MASSACRE

Kolkata Knight Riders’ strategies were under the pump and they had a hot and cold season. From Dinesh Karthik handing captaincy over to Eoin Morgan midway to constant changing of batting order, KKR under the coaching of Brandon McCullum tried different things.

One of which was sending Sunil Narine to bat in the middle-order and against Delhi Capitals, he took off. He came in at No. 5 and took KKR’s score from 42 after five overs to 194 in the end. He took the spinners to the cleaners and smashed everyone around as he scored 64 off just 32 balls as KKR coasted to a huge total.

The southpaw smashed six fours and four sixes at a strike-rate of 200.00 and it was an innings to behold for the lovers of the shortest format of the game.

SUPER OVERS GALORE

Before last year, there were only 9 Super Overs ever in the IPL in 13 seasons, but last year saw five including three on one single day across two matches.On October 18, three Super Overs were played on a Sunday, thus providing fans ample entertainment. First, it was KKR vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, where Lockie Ferguson got the better of SRH as KKR won by xx runs. Then it was KXIP and Mumbai Indians, who were involved in not one but two Super Overs in the same match, which was ultimately won by KXIP.

It was Match 35 in Abu Dhabi and after an intense battle,the match ended in a tie after a chaotic final over. Lockie Ferguson had the ball for KKR and he managed to get two wickets for just 2 runs, getting the wickets of David Warner and Abdul Samad. KKR then came in to bat and scored 3 runs in four balls to take the tie.

In the second game, batting first, KXIP could only score five runs and it was expected to be an easy one for MI to chase down but they could only manage 5 as well and the game went into a second Super Over. This time, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya came in to bat and Chris Jordan had the ball. Mumbai,however, managed more and gave KXIP a target of 12 to win. Trent Boult had the ball for MI and Chris Gayle came out to bat along with Mayank for KXIP and he showed no mercy as he clobbered the first ball for a six and then Mayank slapped a boundary on the fourth as KXIP won the game.

