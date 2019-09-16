IPL Regular, Ranji Coach & Team Owner Under Scanner as BCCI Probe TNPL Fixing Claims: Report

According to a report in the Indian Express, an internal investigation led by BCCI’s anti-corruption unit (ACU) headed by Ajit Singh is underway after evidence of rampant corruption was found in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. The report states that bookies and match-fixers have taken control of one of the TNPL teams through an illegal deal and are making huge gains out of it.
“The serious development has the potential to compromise the entire T20 League since important persons are in touch with bookies are spreading in different teams,” the report quoted a source as saying.
Players have informed the ACU about bookies approaching them through whatsapp.
"Yes, some of the players have approached us and based on their statements, we have initiated an enquiry. We have also recorded their statement on how and when they received messages from the unknown person," Ajit Singh told ANI. "Actually, there was a WhatsApp message that was sent by some unknown people and then the players approached the ACU. It can be anyone but we are sure that there is no international player involved."
The Express report says that a consortium comprising of Gujarat and Kolkata based bookies were in touch with a TNPL team owner. The owner was paid Rs 4 crores after meeting held in Jaipur, Kolkata and Chennai with alleged fixer promising more money through betting with inside information. A First-class cricketer and a current coach were ready to follow the instructions for a price and coach is believed to have asked for Rs. 25 lakhs.
Another player allegedly labeled ‘dubious’ is a regular in IPL and is said to have influenced others to fix games before the start of the 2019 season that ended last month. The probe has also revealed instances of bookies choosing squads and a young player getting preference over a veteran since the team owner had helped him in his education and provided financial help for his sister’s wedding.
The report will be a setback for the TNPL which has been one of the more successful domestic T20 leagues in the country. It was inaugurated by MS Dhoni four years ago and has seen involvement of big names like Matthew Hayden, Brett Lee, Dean Jones among others as commentators.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
IPL Regular, Ranji Coach & Team Owner Under Scanner as BCCI Probe TNPL Fixing Claims: Report
An internal investigation led by BCCI’s anti-corruption unit (ACU) is underway after evidence of rampant corruption was found in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 13, 2019, 11:05 PM IST
ICC ACU Grills Former Pakistan Test Batsman Over Alleged Spot-fixing Case
Cricketnext Staff | August 26, 2019, 11:05 PM IST
Hong Kong's Ahmed Brothers Handed Life Bans for Match-fixing
Cricketnext Staff | April 3, 2019, 3:11 PM IST
ICC to Join Hands With Interpol to Tackle Corruption in Cricket
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Wed, 18 Sep, 2019
ZIM v BANChittagong ZAC
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Fri, 20 September, 2019
ZIM v AFGChittagong ZAC All Fixtures
Team Rankings