IPL Retention: Chennai Super Kings Full Squad List

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings have retained their skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, and England’s Moeen Ali ahead of the IPL 2022 auctions. Chennai silenced several critics with their exemplary performance in IPL 2021 to add another trophy to their cabinet. Chennai have always backed their senior players in their lowest point but the retention policies forced them to release franchise veterans Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo and Suresh Raina. Dhoni’s Chennai beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of IPL 2021 to lift their fourth title.

There were speculations about Dhoni’s future in the tournament with the veteran wicketkeeper himself in doubts, however, the team management had always assured the fans that they will retain him for the upcoming seasons. Ruturaj proved his worth last season by grabbing the Orange Cap. He smashed 635 runs to become the leading run-scorer of the season. Jadeja has also been part of the Chennai’s franchise for the past many years he has won several matches for them with his all-round abilities in all three departments.

Chennai Super Kings’ Order of Player retention

1 MS Dhoni - INR 16 Crore

2 Ravindra Jadeja - INR 12 Crore

3 Ruturaj Gaikwad - INR 8 Crore

4 Moeen Ali - INR 6 Crore

After retaining four players, CSK’s auction purse value has now been reduced to INR 48 Crore from INR 90 Crore. It will be a task for them now to re-group the released players during the auction with the amount they are left with.

Chennai Super Kings Retained Players: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings Released Players: Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Suresh Raina, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Dominic Drakes, Bhagath Varma

